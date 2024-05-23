Jennifer Lopez responds to reporter's question about divorce from Ben Affleck — watch

Jennifer Lopez handled an awkward line of questioning like a pro on Wednesday, when she was quizzed over her marital situation with husband, Ben Affleck.

The multi-talented star was promoting her new movie, Atlas, in Mexico City on May 22 when a reporter asked her a very personal question.

Sitting alongside her co-star, Simi Liu, Jennifer was suddenly asked: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?" Before the unidentified reporter added: "These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana, what is the truth of the situation?"

Simi jumped in to defend JLo and quipped: "We're not doing that. Thank you so much guys."

Jennifer appeared to laugh it off but when the reporter could be heard continuing his line of questioning, she looked directly at him and said: "You know better than that."

© Chris Weeks Ben and Jen are reportedly having marital problems

Simi added: "Don't come in with that energy, please."

He then swiftly moved the conversation on to what an incredible person Jennifer is to work with by saying: "Could just end on one thing. Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she's a boss."

Jennifer and Simi then stood up and she brushed off her stunning jumpsuit before ending the press conference with a message in Spanish.

"Thank you. No one asked me anything in Spanish but okay," and blew a kiss to the attendees.

© Getty Images Jennifer has been promoting her new movie Atlas

Despite reports of marital issues with his wife, Ben stepped out on Tuesday with his wedding ring firmly in place.

He was photographed looking casual but tense in Santa Monica where he dined at Giorgio Baldi.

© @jenniferlopez Instagram Ben wore his wedding ring when photographed in LA

Ben, who reunited with Jennifer in 2021 and married her in 2022, has been notably absent from her premieres because he is reportedly busy working on the sequel to his film The Accountant in LA.

Speculations have also been rife that the couple might be living apart.