Jennifer Lopez's cryptic message amid Ben Affleck marital woes speaks volumes

Jennifer Lopez once declared she “Ain’t Your Mama”, but it turns out she's singing a different tune.

The Grammy-nominated superstar sent a clear message to the world this week when she stepped out in New York City wearing an extremely cropped top with the bold words “JLO BE MY MAMA” emblazoned across her chest.

At 54, Jennifer proved she’s still got it, flaunting her rock-hard abs in the barely-there shirt, which she paired with a chic pink cardigan and trendy low-rise dirty baggy jeans by Acne Studios. Her look was completed with a pair of pristine white sneakers and a luxurious Dioriviera Lady Dior Bag.

This sighting comes on the heels of Jennifer's latest promotional campaign for J. Lo Beauty, where she posed without her wedding ring, sparking speculation about her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez ditches wedding ring amid Ben Affleck divorce claims

Despite being ring-free in the clip, Jennifer did wear her wedding ring for the Coach marketing images shared over the weekend, leaving fans puzzled about the timeline of the photos.

According to Page Six, rumors have been swirling that Jennifer and Ben’s marriage has been on the rocks for months.

© Splash J-Lo sends cryptic message in latest outing

The couple, who tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 and celebrated with a lavish reception at Ben's Georgia estate in August, have reportedly been selling pieces from their art collection and put their $60 million estate on the market.

Ben, 51, has reportedly moved his belongings out of their shared home and into a rental property in Brentwood, California, to be closer to his children.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with his ex wife Jennifer Garner

Speculation about trouble in paradise arose when Jennifer and Ben went nearly two months without being photographed together.

However, they quelled some of the rumors by reuniting on May 16 to watch Ben’s 15-year-old child, Fin Affleck, perform in a school play in Los Angeles. They have been seen together several times since, putting on a united front.

© Instagram Jennifer appeared to ditch her wedding ring from Ben Affleck

Jennifer has been relatively quiet about the speculation surrounding her marriage, but she faced questions while promoting her Netflix movie Atlas in Mexico City on May 22.

During a press event, sitting alongside her co-star Simu Liu, Jennifer was asked directly by a reporter, "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors? What is the truth?"

Simu quickly jumped to her defense, saying, "We're not doing that. Thank you so much, guys."

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are believed to be living apart

Jennifer laughed off the question, but when the reporter persisted, she looked directly at him and said, "You know better than that." Simu added, "Don't come in with that energy, please."

Simu isn’t the only Atlas co-star to support Jennifer. Sterling K. Brown also spoke out, insisting that Jennifer and Ben were "very much in love" while he helped her run lines for the movie.

"Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith," Sterling said, referring to a character in the film. "I think the newlyweds — still very much in love — I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband's voice."

Jennifer, always the consummate professional, has continued to focus on her career amidst the rumors. She remains a force in the entertainment industry, with her recent work in Atlas showcasing her versatility and dedication.

The film, set to be a major Netflix hit, features Jennifer in a thrilling new role, and her co-stars have nothing but praise for her performance and work ethic. Outside of her professional life, Jennifer continues to be a devoted mother. She shares 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and has been seen spending quality time with them despite her busy schedule.