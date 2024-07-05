Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy family holidays apart amid divorce reports

This Fourth of July marked a distinct departure from last year's joint festivities for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The glamorous couple, who were inseparable at Michael Rubin's star-studded Independence Day bash, celebrated the holiday separately this year, showcasing vastly different vibes.

Jennifer, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate, spent her holiday in the Hamptons, embracing a serene yet stylish retreat.

Just days after returning from a European getaway, she was seen shopping for plants with her manager, Benny Medina.

Always the epitome of chic, Jennifer sported her wedding ring and carried her signature woven Dior tote bag, previously spotted during her luxurious boat outings in Italy.

The actress and singer further indulged in the local delights, enjoying a late lunch at the upscale Sant Ambroeus East Hampton on July 2.

Dressed elegantly for the summer, Jennifer savored her meal outdoors before driving off in her jeep, exuding the effortless glamour she's known for.

Her time in the Hamptons wasn't just about leisure. On July 3, Jennifer shared an Instagram video featuring her and her 16-year-old daughter, Emme, presumably heading out for more Hamptons adventures.

The video highlighted the close bond they share and offered fans a glimpse into their mother-daughter escapades.

Meanwhile, Ben, 51, was spotted enjoying dinner with two of his children in Los Angeles on July 3. He was seen wearing his wedding ring, maintaining a semblance of normalcy despite being miles apart from Jennifer.

Ben's evening out with his kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, underscored his commitment to family, even amid the couple's separate holiday plans. The next day he was seen enjoying breakfast with them on the holiday morning.

This year’s Independence Day stands in stark contrast to the previous year when Jennifer and Ben celebrated together at Michael Rubin's lavish party in the Hamptons.

Jennifer stunned in an ankle-length white dress with a tie-front top, while Ben complemented her casual chic look in a white tee and jeans. The couple, joined by Ben's daughter Violet, embodied the picture-perfect family celebration.

Jennifer's recent travels and appearances highlight her relentless dedication to both her career and personal life.

Despite their separate living arrangements and rumored marital tensions, Jennifer and Ben have made concerted efforts to appear united at significant family events, including Violet's graduation ceremony.

Earlier this year, Jennifer made the heartfelt decision to cancel her This Is Me... Live summer tour, prioritizing time with her loved ones. In a touching statement on her OntheJLo website, she wrote, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."