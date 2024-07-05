Jennifer Lopez is officially in her Hampton’s 'mom' era

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If the summer style inspo isn’t flowing (who could blame you with the current excuse for July Britain is witnessing), then you have two options. One, spend inordinate amounts of time sifting through social media in the hope of uncovering a sartorial hit, or two, take heed to Jennifer Lopez.

A clothing chameleon, the singer has ticked all the trend boxes for summer. Crochet shorts, strappy ballerina pumps - even the most exclusive fashion fad, the Hermès Birkin.

Just when we assumed her wardrobe to be fit-to-bursting, the star adds another aesthetic to her colourful archive.

While celebrating the US Independence Day on Thursday, Jennifer showcased a fresh new look that signalled her ascension into her Hamptons ‘mom’ era. Framed by rows of meticulously trimmed lavender bushes, swathes of green land and a wooden fence, Jennifer assembled a wholesome farm-girl ‘fit.

A short sleeve shirt complete with lace trims, gentle puff sleeves and a true vintage print of cornflower blue and sage green florals was paired with some high-waisted beige trousers. A pair of tan-toned flip flops made for a practical choice of summer shoewear, while a straw fedora protected the star's famous face from the sun.

Wishing her loyal followers a: “Happy Fourth,” JLo made the most of the scenic location, leaning against the tall wooden fence for a fieldside photoshoot.

© Instagram The singer honed her farm-girl aesthetic with a floral-clad wicker basket bag

A minimalist selection of jewellery, including a silver ring and delicate hoop earrings, allowed her twee attire to take centre stage.

Clearly, the Hustlers star is making the most of her time away from the metropolis. The New York native showcased another sartorial antidote to the warm weather earlier this week. Speaking directly to fans via Instagram Reels, she debuted a Barbie-inspired outfit, consisting of a cashmere corset crop top with halterneck detail comes courtesy of Chanel, paired with the matching knitted micro shorts and metallic wedges that wouldn’t look out of place on JLo circa 2000.

