Michael Douglas, 79, looks incredibly youthful as he makes radiant TV appearance

Michael Douglas made a swift return to the U.S. on Monday, following an exhilarating day at the British Grand Prix just the previous day.

The 79-year-old Oscar winner appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City, looking remarkably youthful and full of energy.

Clad in a sharp navy jacket and a light pink shirt, the Wall Street star looked dashing as he flashed his trademark megawatt smile while chatting to Stephen about his role in Franklin.

This appearance came just hours after the Basic Instinct actor witnessed Lewis Hamilton's spectacular victory at Silverstone, accompanied by his stunning wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The glamorous couple attended the final day of the racing extravaganza, where they mingled with celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Geri Horner.

They were seen engaging with fans and giving a few press interviews as they strolled around the event.

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine appeared in high spirits as they joined the stars at the F1 Grand Prix

The international trip followed Michael's recent revelation of the moment he knew Catherine, his wife of 24 years, was 'the one.' During an interview on the daytime TV show Lorraine, Michael fondly recalled that their romance was sparked by their mutual love for golf.

"You know, Catherine loves golf. That was actually kind of the closest we first got together," he explained. "Things were looking good and I said, 'What do you think of golf?' She said, 'Oh, I love golf!' and I said, 'Oh, you do?' That's too good to be true."

© Instagram The pair cosied up for a touching selfie

The Hollywood power couple first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, where Michael was promoting A Perfect Murder alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, while Catherine was there supporting her film The Mask Of Zorro with Antonio Banderas. Michael famously told her soon after they met, "I want to father your children."

They married at The Plaza in New York City in 2000 and soon welcomed son Dylan, now 23, and daughter Carys, now 20. Michael also shares son Cameron, 45, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. Reflecting on his past, Michael confessed that he missed out on much of Cameron's childhood due to his demanding Hollywood schedule.

© Jon Kopaloff Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones

"Cameron suffered a lot from that time... I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country, and then the family," he admitted. "As opposed to when Catherine and I got together. And you've done enough work already that you were looking more to enjoy the opportunity and the kids."

Catherine, 54, also gushed over her long-time husband on their 23rd anniversary in November.

© Getty Images (L-R) Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas and Michael Douglas

She took to Instagram to share wedding pictures and a selection of special moments they've shared over the years. In one image, the Welsh star is seen walking down the aisle with Michael at The Plaza, while another shows them sharing a kiss during the ceremony. Other snaps capture them on holiday and cozying up together.

She lovingly captioned her post: "Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits. I love you… from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient."