Michael Douglas' 'generous' offer to artist Joseph Feury ahead of his star-studded art exhibition for Ukraine

Hollywood film producer Joseph Feury and his wife Lee Grant hosted a star-studded art exhibition opening in New York City on Thursday night, to raise money for Ukraine.

All of the 35 pieces of work were Joseph's own, inspired by everyone from his beloved wife to people he's observed in his own neighborhood in Manhattan, as well as several pieces featuring the sunflower, Ukraine's national flower.

And among those to help contribute to the funds was none other than Joseph's long-time friend, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas.

© Dominik Bindl Joseph Feury and Lee Grant at the "Fioretti Family, Friends & Flowers" Exhibition Opening

The pair have been friends for 50 years, and over dinner one night, Joseph told the actor that he was hoping to reach $100,000.

The generous star was only too happy to help, and contributed a generous sum of money to help reach the target. "All they can say is no, and I've always lived by that, the worst thing that can happen is someone says no," Joseph told HELLO! as he opened up about the various other ways his friends have helped him reach his target.

© Mark Mainz Joseph received some very generous donations, including from his long-time friend, Michael Douglas

"Fioretti: Family, Friends & Flowers," runs from March 15-29 at the Ukrainian Institute of America, where all funds go directly to Ukrainian charities.

The opening night saw many of Joseph and Lee's famous friends come out to support them, including Tony Shaloub, Ellen Burstyn, Joy Behar, Marlo Thomas and Brenda Vaccaro.

© Dominik Bindl Lee Grant posing by one of the paintings by her husband Joseph Feury

What's even more remarkable about Joseph's work, is that he is color blind, and relies on other people to tell him what color he is using.

Art has always been a passion of Joe's, and during his career as a film producer, he dabbled in painting, but it was when he retired that he finally had the time to properly focus on his work.

One of Joseph's beautiful paintings of sunflowers - Ukraine's national flower

"I didn't have anything to do so I went to art school and spent four years there," he said.

© Gabe Boucher Candace Bushnell was among the stars in attendance at Joseph's art exhibition opening in NYC

"He's so focused and involved. It's amazing," Lee said. One of the pieces in Joe's exhibition is a collage featuring the face of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was a collaborative effort with one of Joseph's art teachers, Michael, who is also his cousin.

"It was the first piece I've ever collaborated on with anyone and it was a wonderful experience because Michael is a fabulous artist, he doesn't work anymore because he's too lazy," Joseph said laughing.

© Gabe Boucher The View's Joy Behar was also among the guests

Joseph has had many lives in one, having worked in Hollywood for decades, even winning an Academy Award for his documentary, Down and Out America, in 1987. Although, he admitted

"it's really a wonderful thing for a week. And then all of that. It's gone. You then have to go out and get your next job."

© Dominik Bindl Joseph and Lee have been married since

"Joey was the producer. We had a company. And he was the producer. And I was the director. So, he stayed home and I did all of the travelling around to make the documentaries. So, this was a total switch back where, where he is creating everything. This is his dance," Lee said proudly.

"We've been together 60 years," Joe said of their long-lasting relationship. And the secret?

"We were separated, so she [Lee] would be making a movie and she was away for three to four months a year. So there was that distance between us and a chance to miss each other."

The show will be on view to the general public from March 15th - March 29th at the Ukrainian Institute of America.



