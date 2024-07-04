Michael Douglas looks worlds away from the red carpet with carefree appearance for July 4 message

Michael Douglas was praised for his casual, carefree look as he delivered a message to fans for July Fourth.

The Ant-Man actor posted a video on Instagram in which his white hair was blowing in the wind and the sun appeared to be setting behind him.

Michael chose a close-up camera angle for the clip, with the ocean and orange sunset behind him.

WATCH: Michael Douglas delivers his July Fourth message for 2024

He said: "Good evening, everyone. I just want to get a little head start on 4th of July, our Independence Day!

"240-something years ago, this country was created. Independence was the key, wasn’t it?

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine with their daughter Carys

"I wish all of us a Happy 4th, and maybe on this year, let’s think about the country first and party after that. Have a great, great holiday! MD."

His followers wished him a happy Independence Day too and said they love his movies, with many branding him a "legend."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Michael looking dapper on the red carpet

Michael didn't disclose his whereabouts but he'll likely be spending the day with his beloved wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54.

The pair recently made the bold decision to sell their New York family home so they could spend more time in Europe and Bermuda.

© Getty Michael with son Dylan

The move was instigated by the couple becoming empty-nesters with both children, Dylan and Carys, having left home.

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" Catherine told the Wall Street Journal in June 2024.

© Instagram Michael flexed his muscles as he took a fun photo with his wife Catherine and their two children

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

They both relish the time they spend with their children and confessed they feel grateful that their kids still want to go on vacation with them.

Michael is also a father to his oldest son, Cameron, who he shares with his ex Diandra Luker.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Michael is also a dad to Cameron

He admits he wasn't as present as he should have been for Cameron because he was "overloaded" by Hollywood.

"Cameron suffered a lot from that time," he told the Telegraph. "I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country and then the family, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together.

© Getty Images Michael is a proud dad

"And you've done enough work already that you were looking more to enjoy the opportunity and the kids."

Talking of life together as empty-nesters, he added: "We can get around a lot more than we used to raising two children in your fifties, sixties, and into your seventies.

© Getty Catherine is 25 years Michael's junior

He called his kids "extraordinary beings," and said he was thankful to Catherine too.

"They've just been a joy," Michael added. "We've had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together. Dylan is completely out of school now and Carys has got one more year of college.

"But they brought both Catherine and I, just a tremendous amount of joy."