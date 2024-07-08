Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas look so loved-up during star-studded outing

Chicago actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas served up some serious 'couple goals' as they joined a fleet of stars at Silverstone on Saturday.

The smitten pair, who tied the knot in 2000, were pictured looking cosy at the star-studded motor racing event, with actor and film producer Michael, 79, placing a loving arm around his wife.

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine appeared in high spirits as they joined the stars at the F1 Grand Prix

Meanwhile, in a separate snapshot shared to Catherine's Instagram, the duo looked enamoured as they cosied up for a quick selfie.

Alongside the image, Catherine, 54, wrote: "What a Great British Day! Couldn't write that script, the fans went wild yesterday at Silverstone!! Me being one of them!"

© Instagram The pair cosied up for a touching selfie

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section with one writing: "Beautiful couple", while a second agreed: "Best couple ever" and a third chimed in: "Stunning Catherine".

For the sporty outing, Academy Award-winning actress Catherine revved up a gear in the sartorial department. Dressed to impress, she stepped out wearing a mesh top, a waist-cinching navy suit, a boucle baker boy hat and a pair of leather boots.

© Getty Images Catherine wowed in a monochromatic outfit

As for accessories, she added a touch of glamour with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a Chanel handbag and some peach-tinted square sunglasses.

Her husband, Michael, meanwhile looked dapper in sand-hued chinos, a greige shirt and a blue-grey zip-up jumper.

Lovebirds Michael and Catherine are still going strong after tying the knot in 2000.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in New York City

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their long-standing marriage, the Welsh actress explained that they have "constant love and respect" for one another and maintain a "sense of humor".

The couple are proud parents to daughter Dylan and son Carys whom they welcomed in 2000 and 2003 respectively. Michael shares his oldest son, Cameron, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Michael was quick to praise his family, saying: "I have to thank my kids, Dylan and Carys. They're just extraordinary beings. I probably certainly have to thank their mum Catherine.

"They've just been a joy. We've had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together. Dylan is completely out of school now and Carys has got one more year of college. But they brought both Catherine and I, just a tremendous amount of joy."

© Getty Images Catherine with Dylan and Carys

The pair are also keen to keep their children grounded. Speaking to The Telegraph, Catherine shared: "I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth and I'm always big on manners.

"I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that's because they weren't brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood much longer than other folk."