Michael Douglas shares family is 'elated' as he's celebrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan during special vacation

Michael Douglas and his decades long contributions to acting have left a mark far beyond Hollywood.

The Fatal Attraction actor made his onscreen debut back in the late 1960s, following in the footsteps of his father, legendary Golden Age actor Kirk Douglas.

At 79, the New Jersey native already has two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Cecil B. DeMille Award to hall his, and now he can add another lifetime achievement award to the list.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse into enchanting Indian vacation with husband Michael Douglas

Michael and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have been vacationing in India this week – a country they've previously shared their love for – and shared an emotional moment during the 54th edition of the Goa Film Festival on Tuesday.

The event concluded with a special honoring of Michael, as he was awarded with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema.

With his wife and their son Dylan, 23, by his side, Deadline reports he said during his speech: "It's a tremendous honor to receive this award. It’s a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated."

The award – Martin Scorsese is among the famed recipients – is meant to honor those who have "enriched the cinematic landscape," and further in his speech, Michael reflected on the power of film to bring people from all walks of life together.

MORE: Michael Douglas left in disbelief as he appears in new video with rarely-seen daughter Carys – and she's so grown up!

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' grown-up children Carys and Dylan resurface in new family photo that gets fans talking

Per AP, he said: "Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. It transcends divisions, whether that be geography, race, language and even time."

© Getty The actor's career spans nearly six decades

He maintained: "Today our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever."

MORE: Michael Douglas shares unearthed wedding photo with Catherine Zeta-Jones as they celebrate huge milestone

© Getty His son Dylan joined the couple on their special trip to India

Ahead of the event, Catherine took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the couple en route to the red carpet. Filming herself in the car, wearing a black strapless dress, she said: "We are going through the streets of Goa, en route for my husband to get a lifetime achievement award."

Panning the camera to her dapper husband in a crisp navy suit, she went on: "He's right there, looking gorgeous," before sending "our best" and a virtual kiss "from Goa, India" to her followers.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the beautiful family, with one writing: "Congrats to Michael on one more prestigious lifetime achievement award!" as others followed suit with: "Sending my love to you all," and: "Congratulations to Michael!!! Truly Amazing. You all look spectacular," as well as: "Wonderful! Congratulations Michael you are so deserving of this award!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.