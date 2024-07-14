Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter Kiera on love, Swiss life and her family legacy - exclusive

The granddaughter of iconic movie legend Charlie Chaplin has opened up to HELLO! about her life in Switzerland, as love has seen Kiera Chaplin move back to her home country.

The model and businesswoman grew up in the Swiss town of Corsier-sur-Vevey, once home to her famous grandfather Charlie.

Kiera, 42, who has modelled for fashion labels Karl Lagerfeld, Armani and Tommy Hilfiger, tells us that her move back to Switzerland was, in part, due to romance. "That’s one of the reasons I’m in Geneva. I’ve been with someone now for five years," she reveals.

© Getty Kiera Chaplin attends the "Megalopolis" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

"Geneva’s been home for me since the Covid-19 pandemic. I was living in New York before, and it has a social scene that I loved. When I first came here, I was like: 'Oh, this town is dead!'

"But you get into the rhythm, and I appreciate this because I travel a lot. Here, I love horse riding and I go to the Swiss mountains. It’s very active all year round."

Kiera's family legacy

What was it like growing up with such a famous relation? "I always joke and say: 'I don’t know any different,'" Kiera says.

"It was very strange growing up; in the town in Switzerland, there was a Chaplin park, Chaplin restaurant, Chaplin everything.

"As I got older, I started to see the impact of his work – how he was always fighting for the underdog, his philosophy of how humans should love one another."

© Getty Charles Chaplin publicity portrait for the short 'A Night Out'

Kiera is passionate about the Chaplin Awards, which she created in 2018 to recognise actors, actresses and film-makers whose movies embody the realism, courage and diversity found in her grandfather’s work.

Now, Kiera has moved into the beauty sphere, as the global brand ambassador for Bufarma, a skincare brand based in southern Italy that uses buffalo milk, rich in nourishing lipids, in its products.

She says: "I use the Bufarma day cream and night cream on a daily basis, and I adore the face oil. It’s really nice if I’ve been travelling, or if it’s winter and your skin’s dry. It smells very fresh and natural."

For more on Bufarma, visit bufarma.com.

Read the full interview in the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.