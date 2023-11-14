Adele gets fans excited as she hints towards major news

Adele will soon get fans very excited as it's been revealed that the legendary singer has filed a trademark for an upcoming beauty brand, which will reportedly include eyeshadow similar to her signature smokey eye look.

The range will also include eyeliner, lipsticks, lip balms, creams and lotions and perfume. It will also branch out and feature Adele's own range of jewellery, watches and underwear.

Fans got excited over the prospect of a range from the Go Easy On Me singer, as one enthused: "Adele face always BEAT," and a second added: "Ngl I bet she would have a killer liquid eyeliner and false lashes."

A third also defended the singer from criticism that too many celebrities were starting their own beauty brands, as they passionately penned: "Honestly her makeup is always perfect. She's stunning and I'm actually excited for this. I know it's going to be good. People hate on celebrity makeup brands but name one brand recently that's launched from a celebrity that sucks???? I'll wait… I mean rare beauty, fenty, haus labs, makeup by Mario, Patrick ta… should I go on? They kill it because they actually have the funds to put out quality product and not cut corners."

Adele is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul and is a doting mother to her ten-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, but she has regularly hinted that she'd love to welcome another child.

Adele has become known for her candid approach to her performances plus frequent interactions with fans, and in a video from one concert shared on TikTok, she helped a fan pick out the name of their future baby.

In a clip, a woman in the audience shared that she was pregnant with a girl, but her and her husband were struggling to land on a name for her, Adele revealed: "I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone."

The expecting mom shared her top two names were either Parker or Spencer, and though Adele seemed to debate the two, she then confessed: "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name."

She continued: "You know what else, I like Ray for her spelled like a boy's name," and the two exclaimed they were in perfect "sync" when the fan revealed that they had planned to use it for the middle name.

