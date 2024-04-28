Penelope Cruz just turned 50 and this is how she looks decades younger

We all know that Hollywood is synonymous with beauty and no one is more beautiful than the dazzling Penelope Cruz. The Vanilla Sky star celebrates her 50th birthday on 28 April and we can't quite believe it. She looks like she could be in her 30s, and we legitimately thought she was. Movie stars never seem to age, do they?

WATCH: Penelope Cruz's best fashion looks

The mother-of-two, who is married to Javier Bardem, always looks elegant, poised and flawless. We've delved into her beauty secrets to find out just how she looks SO young and we think you will be surprised.

© Getty Penelope's makeup is always flawless

Penelope's beauty secrets

The star, who is known for her role in Pirates of the Caribbean, has been a Lancome ambassador since 2013, and her longstanding partnership with the brand means she has the opportunity to try out some of the best products which are luxurious and promote anti-ageing with their top-notch ingredients.

Her daily skincare routine involves three main products, the Lancome 'Absolue Purifying Brightening Gel Cleanser' followed by the Lancome 'Advanced Genifique Youth Activating' serum, and Lancome 'Hydra Zen Moisturising and Soothing Cream' both for day and night.

Makeup wise, the raven-haired beauty uses the Lancome 'Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick' and Lancome 'Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer' for her complexion. She follows up with the Lancome 'Blush Subtil Powder' and Lancome 'Hypnose Drama Waterproof Full Impact Volume Mascara,' and tops off her look with the Lancome 'La Nuit Tresor L'Eau de Parfum Spray'.

Penelope has just turned 50 and looks so much younger

For us mere mortals, using all these products would cost a very pretty penny. Penelope's skincare regime will set you back $225.79 (£181.90) a month, and her makeup and perfume adds a further $289.02 (£231.83) bringing it to a grand total of $515.80 (£413.73) per month. Gulp! If you fancy treating yourself, you can pick up the entire range of Lancome products on Escentual.com.

Penelope's ageless looks

Now, we all know that Hollywood stars often subtly dabble in cosmetic enhancements, but Dr Mark Solomos, Plastic & Aesthetic Surgeon as seen on 10 Years Younger and Price of Perfection, thinks she has had very little done.

© Getty Penelope is always chaging her look and skin is always flawless

"Penelope looks very natural, with no obvious signs of surgical intervention. You can even see some fine lines which is very refreshing in the age of Hollywood perfection, and in my opinion makes her look more beautiful and natural. She may well have had Botox and fillers in the past but nothing too extravagant. Also it’s possible to do mini Botox so you can relax the muscles and lighten the lines without losing the expressions - important for actors! It’s become very popular in my clinic for a light refresh of the skin."

It seems her lifestyle also plays a major part in her age-defying looks.

The expert added: "Penelope is blessed by good genes and a dark Mediterranean olive skin tone, which usually ages quite well. I am sure she benefits from non surgical interventions like perhaps PRP treatments, profhilo, light therapy and laser as these improve things marginally and give glowing skin without any signs of ‘work’. No doubt she will lead a healthy lifestyle routine with exercise, good nutrition and skin care regime. This is the way to do it!"