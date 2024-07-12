Princess Anne returns to royal duties after suffering head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne has made her first public appearance since she was hospitalised for head injuries and a concussion last month.

The King's sister, who sustained minor injuries in a horse-related incident at her home Gatcombe Park, looked fit and healthy as she began her gradual return to public duties on Friday.

WATCH: Princess Anne makes first public appearance after accident

The diligent Princess, who is consistently crowned the hardest-working royal each year, chose to attend the Riding for the Disabled Association's (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, to mark her first significant public outing.

Anne has been patron of the RDA – a charity that helps disabled children and adults to access sport and physical activity – since 1971. She became its president in March 1986.

Take a look at the best photos from Anne's day out…

1/ 11 © Getty A warm welcome Princess Anne was given a warm welcome by RDA UK Chair, Helena Vega Lozano, and Chief Executive, Michael Bishop, as she arrived at the university and college in Gloucestershire.

2/ 11 © Getty Meet and greet Before heading into the championships, the royal took part in a quick meet and greet and was introduced to representatives from Hartpury Equine.

3/ 11 © Getty An 'honour' to host Anne Ahead of the royal visit, Mr Bishop had said: "We are honoured to welcome the Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties. "As our President, the Princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades."

4/ 11 © Getty A grand entrance The trio made their way into the enclosure, where Anne watched the championships.

5/ 11 © Getty Anne's outfit Anne, 73, was suitably dressed for her first major public appearance, wearing a smart two-piece, and a matching navy hat and gloves.

6/ 11 © Getty Her royal look A closer look at the Princess' outfit details.

7/ 11 © Getty Watching the action Seated alongside RDA UK Chair, Helena Vega Lozano, Anne, a former Olympic equestrian, joined supporters in the arena who were cheering on the equestrian competitors. The RDA National Championship is the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors, held over three days at Hartpury University and College. Competitors take part in dressage, vaulting, endurance showjumping, carriage driving, performance showing, and Countryside Challenge classes. The event showcases the RDA's role in supporting disabled people to access physical activity and sport.



8/ 11 © Getty In high spirits The King's sister appeared on great form as she watched the championships.

9/ 11 © Getty Meeting award winners The Princess was also tasked with meeting winners and presenting awards.



10/ 11 © Getty Chatting to winners She seemed in her element, chatting away to the winners and happy to be back on public duty.

11/ 11 © Getty Mingling with attendees Anne also had a chance to speak to a range of people at the event.

What happened to Princess Anne?

Anne spent five days at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after being injured at her home estate, Gatcombe Park, at the end of June.

HELLO! understands that the Princess was out walking within her estate when the incident occurred, resulting in her sustaining minor injuries to her head and a concussion.

While the exact cause of Anne's injuries was not confirmed, it's understood that her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

LISTEN: The King's special relationship with his new Prime Minister