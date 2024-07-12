Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne makes first public appearance after suffering concussion and horse-related head injury – live updates
Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College

Princess Anne returns to royal duties after suffering head injuries and concussion

The King's sister was injured in a horse-related incident last month

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Princess Anne has made her first public appearance since she was hospitalised for head injuries and a concussion last month.

The King's sister, who sustained minor injuries in a horse-related incident at her home Gatcombe Park, looked fit and healthy as she began her gradual return to public duties on Friday.

WATCH: Princess Anne makes first public appearance after accident

The diligent Princess, who is consistently crowned the hardest-working royal each year, chose to attend the Riding for the Disabled Association's (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, to mark her first significant public outing.

Anne has been patron of the RDA – a charity that helps disabled children and adults to access sport and physical activity – since 1971. She became its president in March 1986.

Take a look at the best photos from Anne's day out…

1/11

Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

A warm welcome

Princess Anne was given a warm welcome by RDA UK Chair, Helena Vega Lozano, and Chief Executive, Michael Bishop, as she arrived at the university and college in Gloucestershire.

2/11

Princess Anne meets representatives from Hartpury Equine during the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

Meet and greet

Before heading into the championships, the royal took part in a quick meet and greet and was introduced to representatives from Hartpury Equine.

3/11

Princess Anne at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

An 'honour' to host Anne

Ahead of the royal visit, Mr Bishop had said: "We are honoured to welcome the Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties.

"As our President, the Princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades."

4/11

RDA UK Chair Helena Vega Lozano, Princess Anne, and RDA Chief Executive Michael Bishop during the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College

A grand entrance

The trio made their way into the enclosure, where Anne watched the championships.

A grand entrance

The trio made their way into the enclosure, where Anne watched the championships.

5/11

Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

Anne's outfit

Anne, 73, was suitably dressed for her first major public appearance, wearing a smart two-piece, and a matching navy hat and gloves.

6/11

Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College

Her royal look

A closer look at the Princess' outfit details.

Her royal look

A closer look at the Princess' outfit details.

7/11

RDA UK Chair Helena Vega Lozano and Princess Anne during the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

Watching the action

Seated alongside RDA UK Chair, Helena Vega Lozano, Anne, a former Olympic equestrian, joined supporters in the arena who were cheering on the equestrian competitors.

The RDA National Championship is the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors, held over three days at Hartpury University and College. 

Competitors take part in dressage, vaulting, endurance showjumping, carriage driving, performance showing, and Countryside Challenge classes. 

The event showcases the RDA's role in supporting disabled people to access physical activity and sport.

8/11

Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

In high spirits

The King's sister appeared on great form as she watched the championships.

9/11

Princess Anne presents an award during the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

Meeting award winners

The Princess was also tasked with meeting winners and presenting awards.

10/11

Princess Anne presents an award during the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

Chatting to winners

She seemed in her element, chatting away to the winners and happy to be back on public duty.

11/11

Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty

Mingling with attendees

Anne also had a chance to speak to a range of people at the event.

What happened to Princess Anne?

Anne spent five days at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after being injured at her home estate, Gatcombe Park, at the end of June. 

HELLO! understands that the Princess was out walking within her estate when the incident occurred, resulting in her sustaining minor injuries to her head and a concussion. 

While the exact cause of Anne's injuries was not confirmed, it's understood that her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs. 

LISTEN: The King's special relationship with his new Prime Minister

