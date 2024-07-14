Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shannen Doherty's former co-stars Alyssa Milano, Jason Priestley, Rose McGowan, lead tributes after her death at 53
Alyssa Milano; Shannen Doherty; Jason Priestley© Getty Images

Shannen Doherty's former co-stars Alyssa Milano, Jason Priestley, Rose McGowan, lead tributes after her death at 53

The star's Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed castmates were among the first to mourn her loss

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Shannen Doherty, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 53 following a well-documented battle with breast cancer.

The star had forged several strong relationships over her decades in the entertainment industry, several of whom reacted to the news of her heartbreaking passing with tributes.

In a statement to People, her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane shared: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Here are some of the leading celebrity tributes to the late Shannen, from her Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed co-stars, to some of her other famous friends and fans…

1/7

Actors Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestly, Los Angeles, California, October 1993.© Getty Images

Jason Priestley

Beverly Hills, 90210's Jason Priestley shared a throwback of the pair together from the show and wrote: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen." 

"She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

2/7

Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty from the tv show "Charmed" 1999 Paramount Pictures© Getty Images

Alyssa Milano

Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, who famously had a more tense relationship with Shannen, put that aside for a touching remembrance for her former colleague that acknowledged their up and down relationship, shared with Entertainment Weekly.

READ: Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano's feud on Charmed — a timeline of their friendship and fallout

"It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

3/7

Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan during Entertainment Weekly's 10th Annual Academy Award Party at Elaine's Restaurant in New York, New York, United States.© Getty Images

Rose McGowan

Charmed star Rose McGowan took to Instagram with a compilation of photos of the stars together, and penned: "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed." 

"Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen's great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary. Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way." 

She continued: "We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister."

4/7

Actors Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Shannen Doherty of Beverly Hills 90210 pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Gabrielle Carteris

Gabrielle Carteris, known for playing Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a photo of the sky and also acknowledged the untimely passing of their co-star Luke Perry years prior.

READ: The Curse of Beverly Hills 90210

"So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you," she wrote.

5/7

Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Brian Austin Green

Beverly Hills, 90210's Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram Stories with a tender message for the late actress, writing: "Shan. My sister…you loved me through everything."

MORE: All we know about Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' blended family and five children

"You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."

6/7

BH90210: Guest star Carol Potter in the BH90210 "Photo Shoot" episode airing Wednesday, Aug. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.© Getty Images

Carol Potter

Carol Potter, who played Shannen's on-screen mom on 90210, penned on social media: "Shocked and saddened by news of Shannon Doherty's death. What a journey she has been on!" 

"Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace."

7/7

Olivia Munn at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn, who opened up about her own battle with breast cancer earlier this year, revealed that she had received the support of the actress during her illness. "I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty. When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her." 

"We became instant friends – which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on '90210' was everything to me when I was 10. We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women. Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me...." 

READ: Olivia Munn recalls 'bawling' over results of 'scary' egg retrieval with John Mulaney: 'Just want one more baby'

"True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease. Cancer is really [expletive] scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace. I'm sending all of my love to her mother who was her best friend, hero and champion every step of the way. Fly so high, my friend."

