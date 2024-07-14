Shannen Doherty's former co-stars Alyssa Milano, Jason Priestley, Rose McGowan, lead tributes after her death at 53

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Shannen Doherty, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 53 following a well-documented battle with breast cancer.

The star had forged several strong relationships over her decades in the entertainment industry, several of whom reacted to the news of her heartbreaking passing with tributes.

In a statement to People, her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane shared: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Recommended video You may also like Stars gone too soon

Here are some of the leading celebrity tributes to the late Shannen, from her Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed co-stars, to some of her other famous friends and fans…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Jason Priestley Beverly Hills, 90210's Jason Priestley shared a throwback of the pair together from the show and wrote: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen." "She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

2/ 7 © Getty Images Alyssa Milano Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, who famously had a more tense relationship with Shannen, put that aside for a touching remembrance for her former colleague that acknowledged their up and down relationship, shared with Entertainment Weekly. READ: Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano's feud on Charmed — a timeline of their friendship and fallout "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

3/ 7 © Getty Images Rose McGowan Charmed star Rose McGowan took to Instagram with a compilation of photos of the stars together, and penned: "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed." "Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen's great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary. Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way." She continued: "We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister."

4/ 7 © Getty Images Gabrielle Carteris Gabrielle Carteris, known for playing Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a photo of the sky and also acknowledged the untimely passing of their co-star Luke Perry years prior. READ: The Curse of Beverly Hills 90210 "So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you," she wrote.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Brian Austin Green Beverly Hills, 90210's Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram Stories with a tender message for the late actress, writing: "Shan. My sister…you loved me through everything." MORE: All we know about Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' blended family and five children "You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."

6/ 7 © Getty Images Carol Potter Carol Potter, who played Shannen's on-screen mom on 90210, penned on social media: "Shocked and saddened by news of Shannon Doherty's death. What a journey she has been on!" "Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace."