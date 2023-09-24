Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged – all we know about their blended family and five children

The Dancing with the Stars alums have been together since 2020

Congratulations are in order for Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, who announced on social media on Friday that they were engaged.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, and the professional dancer and former Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, shared the sweetest video on social media that announced their "latest chapter."

Read on to learn more about Brian and Sharna's relationship, their blended family, and the kids they raise with Brian's former partners…

How long have Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess been together?

The couple have shared that they first were set up by mutual friends and went on a few dates before experiencing lockdown together, having first met on October 16th, 2020.

Their relationship reached a new milestone nearly a year later, in September 2021, when Brian was revealed as one of the contestants on DWTS season 30, and was paired with none other than Sharna.

The American actor and the Australian dancer were the third couple eliminated, placing 13th, although frequently made appearances throughout the season.

Do Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have children together?

In February 2022, four months after their elimination from the show, Sharna announced that she was expecting her first child with Brian.

© Instagram Brian and Sharna welcomed son Zane in June 2022

On June 28, they welcomed their son Zane Walker Green, who also made a cameo as one-year-old in Brian and Sharna's proposal video.

Does Brian Austin Green have children?

Apart from Zane, Brian is also a dad to four other kids from his two previous relationships with actresses Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox.

© Instagram Brian is also a dad to four other children with his former partners

Brian dated his 90210 co-star Vanessa from 1999-2003, during which time they were also engaged. They welcomed son Kassius Marcil-Green, now 21, in March 2002.

Brian and Megan dated on-and-off from 2004 till June 2010, when they announced that they had finally tied the knot. During their marriage, they welcomed children Noah Shannon, ten, Bodhi Ransom, nine, and Journey River, seven.

© Getty Images Brian and Megan Fox were married from 2010-2021

They first filed for divorce in 2015 before reconciling months later, before finally announcing their separation in 2020. Megan filed for divorce later that year, and in October 2021, their divorce was finalized.

Will Sharna Burgess return to Dancing with the Stars?

The news of their engagement comes weeks after the promos for season 32 of DWTS dropped, and days before the scheduled premiere.

However, on their podcast Old-ish, Sharna opened up about the devastation of not being asked to return for the current season after taking season 31 off to care for her newborn son.

© Getty Images The pair competed together on season 30 of DWTS

"Of course, we love you, we'll always have you," she recalled the producers telling her, and when she didn't get the call, she said: "It was such a shock. Because I wasn't expecting it, it was tough."

"It's not the first time," she noted, mentioning also that she wasn't asked to return for season 27 either, adding: "My last five years on the show have been rocky – not because of the show."

