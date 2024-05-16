Olivia Munn recalls 'bawling' over results of 'scary' egg retrieval with John Mulaney: 'Just want one more baby'

After her sudden cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment at age 43, Olivia Munn isn't "going to ask for too much more in this life," except for one more baby.

The Newsroom actress welcomed son Malcolm, two, in November of 2021, and ever since first disclosing her journey with breast cancer earlier this year, she has also been candid about her and partner John Mulaney's efforts to expand their family.

Though she recently revealed that she underwent both a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy as a result of her cancer, in addition to having medically induced menopause, she also gave insight into going through a "risky" egg retrieval process to ensure she can give little Malcolm a sibling.

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, Olivia opened up to Michael Strahan –– whose own 19-year-old daughter Sophia is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor –– about her hopes for one more baby, and her and John's reaction to her egg retrieval results.

"John and I had a long talk about it, and we realized we weren't done growing our family," she recalled, noting that going through the egg retrieval process was especially "scary" because of her having the kind of cancer that "feeds off of hormones."

"I knew there was a risk," she added, before sharing how her doctor told her: "Look, we're going to give you one for you, and then we're going to call it."

© Instagram Olivia and John have been together since 2021

Fortunately, the process left her with "two healthy embryos," and Olivia further recalled: "[John and I] just started balling, both of us."

"We really just hope that it works out for us, to be able to have another baby. We just want one more. I'm not going to ask for too much more in this life, I just want one more baby," she added.

© Instagram The two are hoping to have one more baby

Olivia also opened up to Michael about why she decided to document, and later publicize, her experience with breast cancer. Asked about why, she confessed: "Well, because if I didn't make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here, that I tried my best."

She continued: "You want the people in your life –– you want the people that maybe don't understand what's going on right now to know that you did everything you could to be here."

© Instagram Olivia revealed her breast cancer news one year after she was first diagnosed

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2023, despite having had both a clear mammogram and ultrasound, and testing negative for the BRCA (the most common breast cancer gene) after genetic tests.

It was after taking a lifetime risk assessment test recommended by her doctor that resulted in a 37.3% result, meaning that she was high risk, that she eventually had an MRI done, after which her cancer was detected.