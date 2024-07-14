Shannen Doherty's one heartbreaking wish before tragic death revealed

Shannen Doherty had one special wish before her untimely passing. The famed Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who first captured hearts as Brenda Walsh, tragically lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, just days before her death, Shannen released the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear, revealing poignant moments from her life.

In a heartfelt January episode featuring her oncologist, Dr. Lawrence Piro, she shared the profound impact her desire to become a mother had on her decisions regarding her cancer treatment.

“Not only did I want a child for myself, but I wanted it for my husband. I wanted it for our marriage. I wanted him to have that part of himself fulfilled as well,” Shannen expressed, reflecting on her attempts to conceive with her then-husband, Kurt Iswarienko.

Shannen Doherty Talks About Her Challenges Over the Past Year

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, faced the challenges of starting a family later in life and turned to IVF, with Shannen undergoing multiple rounds.

However, due to her ongoing health battles and the onset of menopause, Shannen eventually had to stop IVF.

© Getty Shannen Doherty with her ex Kurt Iswarienko

Her relentless fight included a mastectomy in 2016, and after a brief remission in 2017, her cancer returned in 2019. By 2020, Shannen revealed she was battling metastatic stage 4 cancer, and in 2023, she disclosed that it had spread to her brain and bones.

Despite the relentless challenges, Shannen continued to hold onto hope. In early 2023, she and Kurt decided to part ways, and by November, she began to cautiously open her heart to the possibility of love again. "I don't really know what it looks like," Shannen told People.

© Instagram In her latest podcast, Shannen talked about how she is preparing for death

"I have a best friend, a male best friend, who we joke that we're married, and his two kids. We've had massive breakthroughs and we just love each other and hang out, and I kind of view them as my children."

Discussing her enduring dream of motherhood, Shannen admitted, "God, I vacillate on it all the time. I think I would love nothing more than to be a mom. I always wanted it, and I think if I did it with my best friend or a partner, then I don't know any amount of time... I look at kids who don't have parents at all, and I think if I adopt a child or whatever it is, any amount of time is better than nothing. Maybe. I don't know."

© Getty Images Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty from the tv show Charmed

Holding onto hope, Shannen believed in the potential of clinical trials to improve her health. "I'm biding my time, and in the meantime, I've got my best friend's kids, and my brother Sean's seven kids. They're all grown up, but that's okay," she shared.

Throughout her battle, Shannen continued to embrace life. In November 2023, she posted a video dancing with her friend Chris Cortazzo's kids, capturing her zest for life.

On July 14, Chris paid tribute to her on Instagram, sharing a montage of their memories. "My beloved friend and heart. What memories and laughter we have shared through this journey. You were my protector, my best friend, and my divine wife. My heart is shattered. I love you forever, my sweet dear friend," he wrote.

© Getty Images Shannen Doherty died aged 53

Shannen's kindness extended to her close friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar. On an episode of Let's Be Clear in February, Sarah recounted how Shannen had welcomed her children into her home during the pandemic. "You gave my children such a life in COVID, and I was really struggling with how to give them that freedom and that room to be kids and have adventures," Sarah said. "And you opened your home to us in COVID in a way that I will for the rest of my life be grateful for."

Determined to live fully, Shannen told People, "I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done."

Her longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her passing on July 14 with a heavy heart. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty... She lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Leslie stated. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."