Super Bowl champ and Dancing with the Stars contestant dies in his sleep age 40 — details
Wide receiver Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland© Getty

Super Bowl champ and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jacoby Jones dies in his sleep age 40

In addition to winning the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, he starred in DWTS alongside Zendaya, Wynonna Judd, and Lisa Vanderpump, among others

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The football community and its fans are mourning the untimely loss of one of its former players.

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones passed away aged 40 overnight in his sleep at his Houston, Texas home on July 14, though no cause of death has been announced.

The NFL shared a statement in his honor on Instagram, writing: "The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with this family and loved ones."

Stars We Mourned in 2023

Jacoby, who was originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, started his career with the NFL after the 2007 draft, when he was picked by the Houston Texans.

He spent five years with the team before joining the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won the Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 against the San Francisco 49ers. Per NBC Sports, during the championship, he became the first player in Super Bowl history to score via a touchdown pass and a return in the same game.

He played with the Ravens for two more years before stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, and retired in 2015.

Baltimore Ravens Jacoby Jones (12) victorious in endzone after scoring touchdown vs San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Super Bowl 2013 © Getty
Jacoby after a touchdown during the Super Bowl in 2013, which was in his native Louisiana

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, who was Jacoby's teammate on the Texans, paid tribute to him on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "My former teammate Jacoby Jones passed. Damn this hits hard. His laugh and just bigger than life personality will be something I'll always remember.  RIP brother."

Former defensive end J.J. Watt, who also played for the Texans, wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around."

Tribute from Matt Leinart in the wake of his former Houston Texans teammate Jacoby Jones death aged 40 on July 14, 2024© X/Twitter
The late football player's teammates were quick to pay tribute

He further shared he was "always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face," before concluding with: "Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P. Jacoby Jones."

Tribute from JJ Watt in the wake of his former Houston Texans teammate Jacoby Jones death aged 40 on July 14, 2024© Instagram
Both Matt and J.J. played on the Texans with Jacoby

Following his 2015 retirement, he became a coach at his alma mater, Lane College in Tennessee, as well as for Morgan State and Alabama State.

Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones partners with Karina Smirnoff on Dancing with the Stars season 16, 2013© Getty
Jacoby was also a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2013

He was also a contestant on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars, which aired in 2013, and featured The Bachelor star Sean Lowe, Wynonna Judd, Lisa Vanderpump, Alexandra Raisman, Kellie Pickler, and Zendaya, among others. He and his dance partner Karina Smirnoff placed third.

Little is known about Jacoby's personal life, or whether he is survived by a wife or children.

