Super Bowl champ and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jacoby Jones dies in his sleep age 40

The football community and its fans are mourning the untimely loss of one of its former players.

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones passed away aged 40 overnight in his sleep at his Houston, Texas home on July 14, though no cause of death has been announced.

The NFL shared a statement in his honor on Instagram, writing: "The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with this family and loved ones."

Jacoby, who was originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, started his career with the NFL after the 2007 draft, when he was picked by the Houston Texans.

He spent five years with the team before joining the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won the Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 against the San Francisco 49ers. Per NBC Sports, during the championship, he became the first player in Super Bowl history to score via a touchdown pass and a return in the same game.

He played with the Ravens for two more years before stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, and retired in 2015.

© Getty Jacoby after a touchdown during the Super Bowl in 2013, which was in his native Louisiana

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, who was Jacoby's teammate on the Texans, paid tribute to him on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "My former teammate Jacoby Jones passed. Damn this hits hard. His laugh and just bigger than life personality will be something I'll always remember. RIP brother."

Former defensive end J.J. Watt, who also played for the Texans, wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around."

© X/Twitter The late football player's teammates were quick to pay tribute

He further shared he was "always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face," before concluding with: "Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P. Jacoby Jones."

© Instagram Both Matt and J.J. played on the Texans with Jacoby

Following his 2015 retirement, he became a coach at his alma mater, Lane College in Tennessee, as well as for Morgan State and Alabama State.

© Getty Jacoby was also a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2013

He was also a contestant on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars, which aired in 2013, and featured The Bachelor star Sean Lowe, Wynonna Judd, Lisa Vanderpump, Alexandra Raisman, Kellie Pickler, and Zendaya, among others. He and his dance partner Karina Smirnoff placed third.

Little is known about Jacoby's personal life, or whether he is survived by a wife or children.