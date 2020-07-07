Gavin Rossdale describes spectre of Gwen Stefani divorce as 'most embarrassing moment' The stars ended their marriage in 2016

Gavin Rossdale has made a candid confession about the end of his marriage to Gwen Stefani, describing the moment as "embarrassing".

MORE: A look into Gavin Rossdale's marriage with ex-wife Gwen Stefani

The 54-year-old frontman of rock band Bush parted ways from the No Doubt singer in 2016 after 13 years of marriage – and the split was far from amicable following Gavin's cheating allegations.

Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 12 years

In an interview with The Guardian, the British musician admitted he was deeply ashamed of the "gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage".

MORE: 10 things you need to know about Gavin Rossdale

The former couple are parents to sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, six. Gavin is also a father to Strictly star Daisy Lowe, 31, from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe. The two stars have remained committed in co-parenting their three children.

Recalling one of his happiest moments, Gavin shared: "Last year, when I had all four kids – Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – staying with me on my birthday. It was magical."

The No Doubt singer is now in a relationship with Blake Shelton

Gavin and his ex-wife Gwen, 50, met in 1995 when both their groups - Bush and No Doubt - were on tour. After seven years of dating, they tied the knot in 2002 with a wedding in St Paul's, London and a second celebration was held in Los Angeles two weeks later. Gwen filed for divorce in April 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences".

IN DEPTH: Gavin Rossdale and daughter Daisy Lowe - how they overcame their broken bond

Since their high-profile breakup, Gwen has found love with her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The mother-of-three has previously discussed her painful divorce from Gavin, claiming she used music as an outlet for stress release.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2016, she explained: "I felt like, 'Wow, I can't go down. This is not who I am. I'm not going to fail.' I had to make something good out of it. So I tried to write because I know that that was my gift. And I was like, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to make this into music.'"

Which celebrity has the highest net worth? Take the quiz...