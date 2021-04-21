Angelina Jolie reveals why divorce from Brad Pitt affected her career Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016 but their divorce is not yet finalized

Angelina Jolie has admitted that her divorce from Brad Pitt forced her to change career paths, as she stepped away from directing.

The Oscar winner had moved her focus from acting to behind the camera in recent years, but has now acknowledged that a "change in my family situation" led her to focus on "shorter jobs."

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," the mom-of-six told Entertainment Weekly.

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."

Angelina is mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

She married Brad, who is the father of the six children, in 2014 after 12 years together, but in September 2016 they shocked the world with news of their split.

Four years after filing for divorce, the pair have yet to reach an agreement, with much of the discussion remaining around custody.

Angelina is mom to six children

Angelina and her children now live in a lavish Hollywood mansion, with the award-winning star reportedly splashing out £19million ($25million) on the property in Los Feliz, California.

The 45-year-old directed three films between 2014 and 2017 - Unbroken, By The Sea which also starred Brad, and First They Killed My Father.

Angie and Brad split in 2016

However, since their split she has added her voice to comedy The One and Only Ivan, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Chloe Zhao's upcoming Eternals, and will star in new action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, a HBO Max production that airs on 14 May 2021.

Eternals will be released in late 2021, and also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington.

