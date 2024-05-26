Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is latest to distance from Brad Pitt as she drops dad's last name

Angelina Jolie's kids appear to continue to further distance themselves from their dad Brad Pitt, who has been in a years-long, tumultuous divorce legal battle with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.

Last year, when the former couple's daughter Zahara joined her sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, she officially dropped "Pitt" from her last name, introducing herself as just Zahara Jolie instead.

Now, her younger sister Vivienne is following in her footsteps, and has also dropped her famous' dad's last name.

In the Playbill for newest Broadway musical The Outsiders –– which Angelina produced with the help of Vivienne, and which recently earned several Tony nominations –– Vivienne, 15, was no longer listed as Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, but rather only Vivienne Jolie.

The Playbill also gives a bit more insight into the teen's personal life, revealing that she is currently a theater student.

Vivienne's passion for Broadway is no secret, and in fact her mother credits her for inspiring her to bring the now Tony-nominated musical The Outsiders to Broadway after the two attended the world premiere of the production at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in March of last year.

© Getty Vivienne and Angelina at the premiere for The Outsiders

When Angelina was first announced as producer, a source close to her exclusively shared with HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people."

"So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

© Getty Vivienne worked as a production assistant

Moreover, Angelina herself said of Vivienne: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

She noted: "She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

© Getty Brad and Angelina welcomed Vivienne and her twin Knox in 2008

In a separate statement released upon news of her involvement in The Outsiders, she also said: "I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the [theater]. I had not found a way back until now."