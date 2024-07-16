David Beckham shares rare throwback photo with stepmum Hilary taken at stunning £12m Cotswolds home

Football ace David Beckham has penned a sweet tribute to his stepmother Hilary in honour of her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the father-of-four uploaded a heartwarming throwback image of himself posing alongside Hilary and dad Ted whilst relaxing at David's lavish home in the Cotswolds.

© Instagram David paid tribute to his stepmother Hilary

To mark her special day, he captioned his post: "Hope you had the most amazing day x Happy Birthday," followed by a white heart emoji.

In the snapshot, the trio could be seen beaming for the camera as they enjoyed a drink next to the Beckham's lavish £50,000 safari-style tent which is located near their private lake.

© Instagram David and Victoria have created a lake at their stunning property

Power couple David and Victoria won approval to create a 4,170 square metres lake with an island in the middle within the grounds of their second home, on the condition that they planted hedgerows and trees to protect native birds and used special lights to help bats.

Construction for the stunning water feature went ahead in late 2020 and early 2021.

David's dad Ted wed Hilary back in December 2021. The couple had a small ceremony in Middle Temple, London, before heading out of the country for their honeymoon.

On their big day, football ace David was his dad's best man. Following their nuptials, he took to Instagram to share a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos, including a snapshot of David fixing his dad's tie ahead of the ceremony.

Heaping praise on the newlyweds, he also shared: "Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hillary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family.

© Getty Images David posing with his mum Sandra and his dad Ted

"So proud to be there for my dad like he's always been there for me. Love you dad."

Ted divorced David's mum, Sandra, back in 2002 after 32 years of marriage. He announced his engagement to Hilary in March 2020.

David's tranquil family life

David and his designer wife Victoria are doting parents to four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper. They primarily split their time between their main residence in West London and their sprawling £12 million home in the Cotswolds.

Their rustic bolthole boasts a chicken coop, a football pitch, a tennis court and a large swimming pool.