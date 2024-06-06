A look at David Beckham's viral father-daughter moments with Harper - and his responses

Power couple David and Victoria Beckham are doting parents to sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

The pair, who wed in 1999, are well known for their hands-on parenting style and regularly share updates on social media.

© Getty Images The Beckham clan at the Netflix BECKHAM premiere in London

Over the years, David's relationship with Harper has occasionally sparked debate. Indeed the father-daughter duo have hit the headlines on several occasions, most notably with regards to their displays of affection. Discover all of David's most viral moments with Harper below…

David kissing Harper on the lips

Back in 2018 David sparked controversy when he uploaded an image of himself kissing his daughter Harper on the lips. His post quickly garnered attention, prompting a plethora of comments from the star's surprised followers citing the move as inappropriate. One user commented: "That looks wrong", whilst another added "This is not right".

© Instagram The father-daughter duo share a close bond

Despite the backlash, several of David's fans rushed to defend his parenting style and his sweet bond with Harper. Heaping praise on the duo, one wrote: "The comments on here astound me. If you see something other than a doting Dad kissing his daughter, you're the one that's wrong! The world has gone mad," and a second noted: "It's unbelievable how people turn things into what it is not! It is simply a beautiful act of a dad kissing his daughter...".

David has previously spoken about his bond with Harper, explaining how he treats his daughter differently to his sons. Opening up, he said: "I'm a softie, I know I'm slightly stricter with the boys than I am with Harper.

He added: "To be honest, the boys rib me about it all the time, Victoria ribs me about it all the time."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham enjoys concert night with dad David

Meanwhile, during a Facebook Live interview back in 2017, David said: "We want to show our kids love. I got criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day… I kiss all my kids on the lips.

© Instagram David has spoken about his controversial parenting style

"Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange. But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children."

He finished by adding: "We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and you know, we're very affectionate with them."

Harper driving a golf cart

In 2017 former England captain David sparked a debate when he allowed his then-six-year-old daughter Harper to get behind the wheel of a golf cart. He uploaded a clip to social media which showed David's only daughter steering the buggy as she perched on her father's lap.

The update quickly caught the attention of Victoria's legion of fans after she later shared it on her respective social media alongside the caption: "Someone loves her daddy! #drivingmissharper kisses x @davidbeckham".

© Instagram David and Victoria welcomed Harper in 2011

One follower wrote: "Not very smart thing to do guys", while a second remarked: "Very irresponsible David very". David and Victoria nonetheless split opinion, with others backing the pair. Defending the couple, one wrote: "Love it! Someone will jump on the bandwagon and say it's dangerous, watch this space!" while a second wrote: "What a touching moment between father and daughter. Thanks for sharing!"

Harper's dummy

In 2015, Harper was spotted using a dummy at the age of four. A report published at the time warned that the four-year-old was too old to be using one, and that a dummy could cause speech impediments or dental issues.

© Instagram Harper is a mini style icon

Taking to Instagram, David shared a message writing that no one had the right to criticise him or his wife Victoria for their decision. "Why do people feel they have the right to criticise a parent about their own children without having any facts??" he penned.

He added: "Everybody who has children knows that when they aren't feeling well or have a fever you do what comforts them best and most of the time it's a pacifier so those who criticise think twice about what you say about other people's children because actually you have no right to criticise me as a parent..."

David and Harper's hugging

Last week, David prompted a social media reaction after he was spotted hugging Harper whilst the duo watched his co-owned football team Inter Miami play against St. Louis in Fort Lauderdale.

© Getty Images Harper and her dad David looked in great spirits watching the football

The snapshots showed Harper and David embracing each other and sweetly posing for photos. In some comments online, fans were quick to draw attention to David's seemingly overly affectionate hugging.