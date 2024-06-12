Victoria Beckham's sweetest moments with rarely-seen brother and lookalike sister

Victoria Beckham is known for being exceptionally close with her family.

She and her football star husband, David Beckham, are the proud parents of four wonderful children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruise, 19 and Harper Seven, 12, but did you know that VB is also exceptionally close with her siblings?

The former Spice Girl has a younger sister, Louise Adams, 40, and a brother Christian. Whilst Christian likes to keep away from the public eye, he is occasionally spotted on Victoria's social media accounts when the family gathers for a get-together.

Meanwhile, Louise is more frequently spotted by fans of the famous family candidly posing alongside her former pop star sister. The sister duo's children also share an incredibly close bond. Louise has two daughters, Libby and Tallulah-May, and two sons, Finley and Quincy.

The families often reunite for days out, celebrations, family holidays and of course, supporting all of VB's incredible career ventures.

Libby was also pictured enjoying a night out with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz when they made a rare visit to the UK following their 2022 nuptials.

Keep scrolling as we show Victoria and her siblings' sweetest moments together…

1 5 The Adams family The sibling trio were pictured together in May last year when they gathered to celebrate their dad's birthday in May. Victoria hosted a family dinner party inside her lavish West London home where all the family got together for what appeared to be an epic celebration. The photos showed Victoria, Louise and Chrisitan snuggling in for a sibling snap alongside their doting parents who were holding wine glasses. In the Image, VB and Louise's resemblance is uncanny.

2 5 View post on Instagram VB marked her 50th birthday with an epic birthday bash last month and was pictured posing with her lookalike sister throughout the evening. Louise pulled out all the stops for the occasion rocking a glamorous silver sequinned dress and black stilettos. Meanwhile, Victoria wowed in a gown from her own fashion line. The beautiful creation was in an elegant mint-blue hue and featured statement rose detailing on her hips.

3 5 © Getty Victoria Beckham with her sister Louise Adams at the Red Cube club in Leicester Square, 2000 Unlike Christian who hasn't dabbled with life in the public eye, Louise has been pictured supporting her Spice Girl sister throughout the years. This moment in 2000 saw Louise and Victoria beaming for the cameras at the launch party for the Spice Girls' new album at the Red Cube Club in London.

4 5 The trio were together for Louise's birthday last year To mark Louise's birthday in November last year, Victoria shared a slew of snaps in honour of her sister's big day. One moment saw the trio beam for the camera in a candid snap, looking closer than ever.