David Beckham welcomes new family additions to Cotswold mansion - 'they've settled in nicely'

Life in the country suits David Beckham perfectly. From having his own bees to keep, to tending to his chicken coop, the former footballer couldn't be in his element more than when he is at his Cotswold mansion.

On Tuesday, the dad-of-four revealed he has welcomed three new chickens to his growing plot and marked the occasion with a post on social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of one of his three new arrivals.

David revealed they have welcomed three new chickens

Alongside the image, he penned: "So added three new additions to the family and they have settled in nicely [egg emoji]." He also shared a second photo of a bright blue egg, and added: "And guess what, [they] lay a lovely blue egg [blue heart emoji]."

The snaps also showed off the never-ending chicken coop that sits on the sprawling grounds of the property. In true Beckham style, the home for his feathery companions is about as chic as it can get, and is a stylish charcoal grey building with glass windows. The entrance is flanked by two stunning trees in pots, their leaves trimmed in spheres.

David revealed the new arrivals lay blue eggs

Last week, David shared an even closer look at life with his chickens with a candid video showing him channeling his inner farmer.

In the clip, he rocked Wellington boots, a green Barbour jacket as well as a grey flat cap and was filmed walking around the neatly-trimmed grassland in front of the coop whilst his flock of chickens ran around him.

"A little light gardening with the kids [chicken emojis] I think they like me [chicken, pink heart and egg emojis] @victoriabeckham thank you for the inspiration [pink heart and music note emoji]."

David hilariously added the song Staying Alive by the Beegees to the clip which saw him feeding his feathery family members before they followed him around the white picket fenced area in which they live.

© Instagram In February, David revealed one of his chickens had layed the first egg at the property

It's safe to say David is incredibly passionate about the animals he keeps. In February, the footballer was overcome with emotion when he shared that one of his chickens layed the first-ever egg at his home.

"We have our first egg kids," he confessed, followed by a crying-faced emoji, showing that he was feeling proud and emotional about the moment.

© Netflix The Cotswold property couldn't be more stunning

The rural escape couldn't be a more relaxing family home. As well as David's growing 'farm', the property has its own football pitch, pool and tennis courts.

Inside the house is a stunning exposed brick kitchen where David and his daughter, Harper Seven, are often spotted cooking up a storm.

As well as their country abode, the Beckham's property portfolio includes their stunning West London townhouse and a lavish penthouse in Miami that rivals a five-star hotel.