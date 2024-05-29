Victoria Beckham shares touching tribute to very rarely-seen sister-in-law

Victoria Beckham took to social media with a touching photo alongside her rarely-seen sister-in-law, Lynne Beckham-Briggs.

The fashion mogul, 50, took to her Instagram Stories with a touching photo alongside her husband David Beckham's elder sister Lynne, 52. In the snap, the pair were pictured against a sunset backdrop.

VB shared a fabulous photo alongisde her sister-in-law

Alongside the image, Victoria penned: "Happy Birthday @lynnebeckhambriggs!!!! Kisses xxx."

David also shared a sweet tribute to his sister. Taking to his own Stories he shared three adorable childhood photos alongside Lynne.

David also weighed in on his sister's big day

"Happy Birthday to my [red love heart emoji]," he penned before affectionately teasing his sister: "Sorry sis @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 couldn't resist, I think you look good."

The first image showed David and Lynne posting for a photo in their old family home, Lynne rocked a voluminous of-the-era hairdo, meanwhile, a young David stood beaming for the camera.

David and his sisters are incredibly close

The second snap showed the sibling pair alongside their baby sister Joanne, who was pictured in a high chair at the dinner table in between her adoring family members.

A third and final photo showed another snap of the Beckham trio as children alongside the words: "Hope you have an amazing day, we love you [yello love heart emoji]."

© Photo: Instagram David is never too old to pop home for his favourite childhood dinner

Despite his celebrity schedule and worldwide property portfolio, David and his family have an exceptionally close bond, with David frequently popping to his mum, Sandra Beckham's house for dinner.

Back in 2022, Lynne couldn't help but weigh in on David's latest visit where he was greeted with his "favourite meal" ham, egg, chips, mushy peas, pineapple and coleslaw, followed by a jam doughnut.

"Oh well @jo_jo_beckham_ we might get dinner one day @davidbeckham @sandra_beckham49," she penned.

Joanne chimed in, adding: "Wouldn't mind, I'm not even allowed in these days - let alone get gammon and chips @davidbeckham!! Wonder if @sandra_beckham49 got the king mug out the cupboard for you to … anything for the king @davidbeckham, oh was there red carpet too????"