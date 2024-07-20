Pierce Brosnan's appearance in dapper new photo has fans saying the same thing

Pierce Brosnan made waves last week when he appeared at the final day of Wimbledon, and now the James Bond star has shared some photos from the event.

The actor took to Instagram to thank Ralph Lauren for supplying him with the suave blue suit that he styled out at the event. "Men's Finals Wimbledon 2024," he said. "Thank you one and all at Ralph Lauren for an outstanding day and the very sharp and exquisite suits, beautiful as ever. You did me proud."

WATCH: All you need to know about Pierce Brosnan's marriage to Keely Shaye Smith

The 71-year-old created quite the stir with his post, with many voicing their thoughts that he should return to his role as the legendary spy, who he portrayed between 1995 and 2002.

One enthused: "This guy just gets more gorgeous, class, class, class. I'd still watch him as Bond," while a second commented: "The true and only 007. James Bond forever."

© Karwai Tang Pierce's dapper appearance had fans hoping he'd return as Bond

A third penned: "For real somebody has to give Pierce a new spy series, movie series, where he is a spy/ex assassin, wears a suit, drives nice cars. I mean look at him at a tennis match!! Dapper and handsome as always. Life long fan here!!"

The Bond franchise is currently looking for a new lead after Daniel Craig stood down following his fifth film as the spy, No Time to Die.

© Keith Hamshere The actor portrayed James Bond between 1995 and 2002

One of the actors in contention for the role is Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Pierce has previously revealed what he'd think of the 34-year-old stepping into the shoes he used to fill.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," he told the Ray D'Arcy Show, which broadcasts on RTE Radio 1.

© Aldara Zarraoa Is Aaron about to take on the role?

The actor continued: "One of the first movies we made, one of the earliest movies, was The Greatest. And he was the greatest in it. So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."

READ: What happened to Pierce Brosnan's estranged son Christopher?

SEE: Pierce Brosnan's two sons Dylan and Paris tower over him in rare family photo

Pierce even offered Aaron some advice, concluding: "Be bold. Go out there. Have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it. You can do it."