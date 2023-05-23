Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely call time on their unexpected venture and thank fans for support

The couple have been married for more than two decades

It's a wrap! Pierce Brosnan and his beloved wife Keely have marked the end of a mini-era with a sweet message.

The James Bond actor delighted fans when he recently revealed he was hosting a pop-up art gallery featuring his solo creations in Los Angeles.

Now, after several days, Pierce and Keely have shut shop and thanked fans for their overwhelming support. Alongside a photo of them outside "So Many Dreams", he wrote: "And that’s a wrap! Thank you to all who helped me launch SO MANY DREAMS and to those who came out in support of the exhibition. It was a dream come true on so many levels. A wonderful way to celebrate my birthday! Thank you @rusha_co! Photos 2-6 by @keelyshayebrosnan © Pierce Brosnan #piercebrosnanart."

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan shares hopefully message from his home in Hawaii

His social media followers commented: "Bravo. Such a beautiful show," and, Thanks for sharing your talent with us. Loved it." The first gallery exhibition of the actor's art was a hit with many fans not realizing Pierce's passion for art.

He and Keely's youngest son, Paris, 22, shares the love of art and recently opened up to Vanity Fait about the craft and how the family supported the 70-year-old's new adventure.

"Our painting sessions are different. Mine is a little bit more chaotic, and Dad is calm, cool and collected," he said, explaining that they often did enjoy painting together in their garage and giving each other feedback.

"I'm like blasting music and throwing paint around, but when we are together, we rub off on each other. He inspires me to be more thoughtful and be more meditative while I inspire him to be more spontaneous and free flowing," he continued. "He paints best when he's not overthinking it and just putting the emotion down. He's my biggest art inspiration, honestly."

Keely also opened up to the outlet about the different side of her famous husband. "Pierce's work is deeply personal so that's why I thought we should show it," she said. "Many of these paintings have been in storage…and it occurred to me that we should share them and host an exhibition where people could see a different facet of Pierce.

© Photo: Getty Images Pierce and Keely share two sons

"I think for many of his fans, they will appreciate the opportunity to see this other creative side of him. Everywhere he goes and every movie set he's on, he always sets up a studio and paints. What you see at the exhibition is the result."

Keely and Pierce were co-curators of the gallery, and he explained: "I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, 'Let's try for a show.'

"She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work."

