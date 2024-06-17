Pierce Brosnan's two sons Dylan and Paris tower over him in rare family photo

Pierce Brosnan is celebrating Father's Day with his two sons with wife Keely Shaye, 27-year-old Dylan and 23-year-old Paris, and they really have inherited the family genes in spades.

Keely, 50, took to Instagram with a sweet carousel of photos of Pierce, 71, including one with their two boys, and the side-by-side shot showcased the striking Brosnan family looks.

The brothers also towered over their dad, who already clocks in at an impressive 6'1". Both are creatives like their parents, with Paris an avid painter and Dylan a model and filmmaker.

Keely penned the sweetest tribute to her husband of over two decades, writing: "Happy Father's Day my love. You fill our lives with endless beauty, curiosity, joy and sunshine."

"Thank you for your love, patience, wisdom, commitment and generosity. What a privilege it is to be loved by you and to raise our boys together, beside you, and with you. Hope you had a memorable day!"

She also included a message to all other dads around the world celebrating the holiday, plus a tender nod to her own late dad. "And Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful men who unconditionally love their children and are present for them and their families."

© Instagram Pierce's two sons Dylan and Paris towered over their 6"1' dad

"May god bless you and protect you. And lastly extra love to all those who are missing their fathers today …and to my father in heaven… Happy Father's Day!"

Pierce is also a father to son Sean, shared with his late wife Cassandra Harris, plus he'd adopted her children Charlotte and Chris from her first marriage after their father passed away. Cassandra died in 1991 from ovarian cancer, and Charlotte also lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

© Instagram The actor shares his two sons with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan

In a recent interview with Sketch Yourself for Golden Goose, Paris talked about how he made his way into the art world, citing his James Bond star dad as one of his biggest influences.

"I've been surrounded by art my entire life," he shared. "Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother, going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

© Getty Images "What a privilege it is to be loved by you and to raise our boys together, beside you, and with you."

He continued: "My biggest source of inspiration, I would have to say, would be my dad because I grew up watching him paint. I saw how he would lock-in in the studio for hours and just get lost in there."

In an interview with E! News, Paris and Dylan weighed in on the nepotism conversation, with Paris remarking: "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings."

© Getty Images Both Paris and Dylan work in the arts, just like their creative parents

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," he continued, with his brother emphasizing that they were trying to "pave our own way." Dylan did share that the best advice they'd received from their dad was to "be gracious. Be grateful."