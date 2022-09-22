Pierce Brosnan gets candid in rare interview with sons Dylan and Paris The James Bond star shares two sons with second wife Keely Shaye Smith

Having portrayed the fifth actor to play secret agent James Bond, there's no denying Pierce Brosnan has an army of loyal fans. However, his two youngest sons, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, are perhaps the only people on earth capable of resisting his charm.

In a new cover interview for British GQ's October issue, the Irish actor and his sons share their thoughts on what it was like growing up with such a famous father.

"I always thought he had a lot of friends, growing up, because people would come up to him in the street, and he's like the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a really long time," explained Dylan.

Despite his level of fame, 69-year-old Pierce has always advised his sons against careers in acting. "Just because it's [explicit] hard work, it's a cross to bear," he noted. "You're constructing and destroying yourself."

Pierce shares his youngest children with his wife, Keely, with whom he has been married to since 2001. The actor is also father to Sean, 39, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Cassandra Harris.

The actor with both of his youngest sons Dylan and Paris photo credit: Danielle Levitt

Pierce also adopted Chris, 49, and his sister Charlotte - Cassandra's children - following the death of their father Dermot in 1986. Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

The famed actor also opened up about his painting career, sparked as a coping mechanism when his late wife Cassandra was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"My late wife was in her second year of ovarian cancer," he added. "Carrying the weight and pain and the fear of that illness, I took out the paints. And started painting. With my fingers. With my hands, actually."

Pierce gets candid with GQ Magazine photo credit: Danielle Levitt

His first real gallery show is scheduled for spring 2023. Paris continued: "He just devours these canvases. It just fills me with the greatest pride, fatherly pride, to be painting alongside him, just to be quiet in the garage or wherever we've painted. It's a really beautiful experience."

The October issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on 27 September.

