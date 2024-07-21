Helen Skelton 'grateful' as she marks personal milestone alongside mini-me children

BBC presenter Helen Skelton has said she's feeling "grateful" in a new post shared to mark her recent birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Countryfile star uploaded a string of snapshots documenting her break in the glorious countryside surrounded by her parents and her three children: Ernie, nine, Louis, seven, and little Elsie, two.

© Instagram Helen bonding with her mini-me daughter Elsie

The TV star, who turned 41 on 19 July, appeared to have a blast as she celebrated her personal milestone with loved ones. Amongst the pictures, she included a joyous picture of her mini-me children grappling with a paddleboard, a snapshot of her brood digging into pizza, and a photo of her chocolate birthday cake topped with funky candles.

© Instagram The TV star spent time with her parents

Elsewhere, Helen shared a heartwarming picture of herself posing with Elsie, Louis and Ernie. The presenter, who shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler, beamed from ear to ear as she balanced her youngest on her hip.

© Instagram Helen celebrated her birthday with her adorable brood

For the family outing, Helen looked her usual stylish self dressed in ecru jeans and a matching scooped vest top. She wore her tousled blonde locks down loose, and accessorised with a pair of sleek sunglasses.

"Grateful for [the] presence of some pretty special people, [the] older you get it becomes less about the presents," she noted in her caption.

"Obviously the two year old hit the seven-year old with a stone and he got an egg on his head but that’s a given. Still enjoyed the champers though. #birthday #milestones #memories #grateful."

© Instagram Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler

Helen's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "You are creating the most wonderful memories for your children," while a second noted: "Oh Helen what a marvellous family you have" and a third chimed in: "Beautiful pictures Helen, looks like you had the most wonderful birthday."

Helen's bond with her parents

The former Strictly star shares a very close bond with her parents. Helen had been living with them on their sprawling farm in Cumbria following her split from husband Richie.

© Getty Images Helen is best known for her presenting role on Countryfile

Sharing a glimpse inside her relationship with her parents, Helen previously told Closer magazine: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!"

Reflecting on her time in Cumbria, she added: "My mum gets the school uniform ready, making sure that the homework is out. Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So it is a juggle but ultimately I feel like I'm really lucky."