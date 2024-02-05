Helen Skelton reveals the one thing she does every day to stay happy and shares long-term future plans with children - Exclusive

Helen Skelton has made no secret of her lifelong love of wildlife. Having made her name on programmes that celebrate the environment and promote conservation like Blue Peter and Countryfile, it comes as no surprise that the outdoors remains a crucial part of Helen's daily routine and is key to her happiness.

The TV star's appreciation of wildlife is something she hopes to pass on to her three young children, sons Louis and Ernie, and daughter, Elsie, who she discussed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! after opening a brand new trail and duck pond at Walthamstow Wetlands in January.

Scroll on to read Helen's honest Q&A, where she talks about her love of the outdoors, the one thing she does every day to stay happy and her future plans with her three kids…

© Chris Ratcliffe Helen Skelton opened a brand new trail and duck pond at Walthamstow Wetlands in January

What can you tell me about the new adventure trail and pond at Walthamstow Wetlands and the benefits it will have to the local wildlife?

I was blown away by the new pond and the additions to the wildlife trail, mainly the accessibility and the opportunity it will create for people to engage with wildlife in such an urban area.

You've been an advocate for environmental conservation for years. When did you first discover this passion?

I was brought up on a farm in the countryside so a respect for and appreciation of the landscape is just something I was literally born into. I am constantly buoyed by the enthusiasm and energy people seem to have for the outdoors. Particularly since the pandemic, I feel like people have a newfound love of the outdoors which is brilliant in many ways.

© Pete Dadds Helen Skelton has been a presenter on Countryfile since 2014

Have you passed on your love of wildlife to your children? Do you encourage them to spend time outdoors?

I think there are so many benefits to spending time outside so I really hope my children grow up loving life outdoors. I am lucky that at the minute I can drag them up a fell and long may that continue.

Why is it so important to educate children on environmental issues?

We literally reap what we sow; the air we breathe, the world we see, the paths we walk to school and work are shaped by us. If we don't look after our little island how can we expect it to look after us in terms of providing clean air and nice views?

© Instagram Helen with her three children, sons Louis and Ernie, and daughter, Elsie

Do you have any tips for living a more sustainable life?

Living more sustainably is something I am constantly trying to work on. I have promised myself this year I will be more efficient with food, and I am recycling clothes a lot more than I have in recent years.

Spending time outdoors has been found to help with mental health, is there anything you incorporate into your daily routine to stay happy?

I try to get outside as soon after waking up as possible, just to open the back door and look at the garden. I would love to say I have time for a big hike every day, I don't. But I make sure fresh air and casting my eyes over some greenery are two of the first things I do every day.

How do you find time for yourself with your busy work and home life?

I am efficient with time, I say no to lots of things and that is very liberating.

You've achieved so much during your career, from presenting hugely popular TV shows to releasing a novel. Have you got any other exciting projects in the pipeline?

Rightly or wrongly, I have never had a plan. I work hard, I enjoy what I do and I take it for what it is. Having lots of adventures with the kids over the next few years is my plan and project going forward.

© BBC Helen recently landed a permanent presenting role on Morning Live

Do you think it's important to keep pushing yourself out of your comfort zone?

I think it's important to do things that put a smile on your face and sometimes you have to try new things to find the things that make you smile.

Helen Skelton officially opened a brand new trail and duck pond at Walthamstow Wetlands to celebrate the release of Migration which is out in cinemas from 2nd February.