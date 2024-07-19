Inside Morning Live stars Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton's friendship

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton have been friends for years, and as of 2023, they've been co-hosting Morning Live on BBC One. The duo, who are also close to their fellow presenter, Michelle Ackerley, have spoken highly of one another and their close bond.

© Getty Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley

In a joint interview with Mail Online, Helen told Gethin: "I don't think you've got time for a partner because you're so busy looking after the rest of us. Whenever I have technical questions about my wi-fi for example, I'm like, 'Geth, how do I do this, how can I do that?'"

Gethin, 46, is currently single. He previously dated opera singer Katherine Jenkins from 2007 to 2011, before entering a brief romance with TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014. Gethin's last public relationship was with German model Katja Zwara – the pair dated for a year before splitting in February 2018.

© Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images Gethin and Katja Zwara

When Gethin asked Helen and Michelle why they thought he might be single, Helen was quick to reply. "You don't have to be single. You just have high standards," she said.

After working together on Morning Live, Gethin has not only learned a lot about his co-stars, Helen and Michelle, but he also feels incredibly supported by them. "We all know a lot about each other and we're sensitive to that because we take on pretty tough topics such as Craig Maxwell, my friend who has terminal lung cancer," he explained.

"When I was getting a bit upset during that show Michelle saw it, as she's experienced similar in her life. We're all sensitive to each other and lucky to have that. We're humans first and presenters second."

It was in January 2024 that Helen and Michelle Ackerley were first announced as permanent hosts from Monday to Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kym Marsh presents Thursday's show, alongside a roster of presenters such as Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding.

When Michelle and Helen landed the job, Gethin couldn't have been happier. "I absolutely love working with Helen and Michelle and I'm thrilled they're going to be a more regular part of the fantastic team at Morning Live," he said at the time.

"We have all been friends for years, so I know there are going to be plenty of laughs in store for our audiences to see, especially now we will be on your screen for longer, too!"

© BBC Helen joined Morning Live as a permanent host in January

Meanwhile, Helen said: "I am so excited to become a more regular member of the Morning Live family, and be in such good company. "It's really nice to be part of a programme giving so many people a voice.

"Everything we talk about on the show is what my friends and family are texting me about, we're right at the heart of what matters to people right now," she continued. "We're not just highlighting problems though, we're finding solutions and I love that we're able to help in some small way."