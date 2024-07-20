Meet Maria Atuesta, the 21-year-old girlfriend of  Madonna's son David Banda, 18

Madonna's 18-year-old son David Banda has revealed that he has moved in with his girlfriend, Maria Atuesta, a 21-year-old model.

The teen shared the news with fans after he recently took part in a Q&A with fans on social media and was asked how he "likes living on his own," to which he replied that he is living with his girlfriend and loves it.

He then added: "It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young.”

© Kevin Mazur David Banda and Madonna perform during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena

David is a guitar teacher

David is living with 21-year-old model Maria Atuesta, and has been making his own way teaching guitar for $200 a session. He has also modeled.

Little is known about Maria; her Instagram bio reveals she is from Colombia and lives in New York, and previous reports claimed she met David earlier in 2024.

Maria and Davis were long distance before the moved in

They enjoyed a long distance romance for the first five months as David was touring alongside his mom, appearing on the worldwide Celebration Tour, playing guitar. But when it concluded in May, he returned home and moved in with Maria.

They visited Portugal together in June, and shared various pictures from their trip, with David commenting on a post from Maria: "Sooo pretttyy I’m so lucky."

© Instagram Maria Aguesta, David Banda's girlfriend

Maria is a brand ambassador for clean beauty brand Ogee, and has also worked with up and coming brand such as Odette + Odile, and the pair have subly shared images of each other on social media.

On July 20, David and Maria both reposted a picture by NYC nail tech Naomi Yasuda, revealing they had picked out matching manicures of pale yellow and baby pink, with David getting the initials M and A painted on his middle fingers.

© Instagram David Banda shared this picture of his and Maria's matching manicures

Madonna asked her children to take part in the Celebration Tour

“Because the Celebration Tour is a retrospective of my life, I thought it made perfect sense to include all of my children still living with me in the show; they all dance and play musical instruments, and have been doing so for years,” Madonna previously told W of asking her children to be involved.

"David has played guitar since he was a child. Mercy has played piano since she was 8 and she’s been classically trained most of her life. Eventually, when I adopted the twins, they started to play piano and dance as well."

Lourdes, 27, Mercy, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, have also all appeared on stage. Madonna is also mom to 23-year-old son Rocco.