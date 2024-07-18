Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign's plea to mom and stepdad Travis Barker

Since the beginning of their romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's notorious PDA has always turned heads.

The couple's affectionate, occasionally over-the-top exchanges have been a hot topic among both their famous family and viewers of The Kardashians show, and now, even the Poosh founder's son Reign has had something to say about it.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, which in part saw the reality star head to Australia with her kids for her husband's Blink-182 tour (back in February), the nine-year-old took a stand against his mom and stepdad's PDA.

While on a boat day out in Sydney, shortly after Kourtney and Travis started making out, Reign interjected with: "Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro."

He even went one step further, adding: "Like didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick."

Though Reign, who Kourtney shares with ex-partner Scott Disick, was long her youngest son — she is also a mom to Mason, 14, and Penelope, 12 — last fall, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen.

© Instagram Reign is Kourtney's youngest son with Scott

In a subsequent confessional during the episode, Kourtney defended her PDA with Travis, maintaining: "I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving. There's nothing wrong with that."

Kourtney and Travis — himself also a dad to stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 25, plus Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2021.

© Instagram Reign with his older brother Mason

They got engaged in October of that year after Travis proposed with a beachside proposal, got legally married in April 2022 in Santa Barbara, and later hosted an extravagant wedding in Italy the following month.

© Instagram Kourtney is a mom to four and stepmom to three

The pair went on to document their difficult journey trying to have their first baby together, first through IVF, before deciding to conceive "naturally."

© Getty The couple have been together since 2021

Kourtney eventually announced her pregnancy last June, during a Blink-182 concert, when she held up a sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant," a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Her pregnancy was similarly a stressful journey, and she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery, before giving birth to baby Rocky on November 1.