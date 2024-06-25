Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler makes bold revelation about bitter relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and her family

Shanna Moakler doesn't talk to her ex-husband Travis Barker these days, and she wants to be done talking about the Kardashians too.

The former Miss USA contestant was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, and together they share son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and they also raised her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 25, who she welcomed with ex Oscar de la Hoya.

Travis started dating wife Kourtney Kardashian in 2021, and after their wedding the following year, they welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, in late 2023.

Though Shanna had previously said she was "very excited" for the couple, most recently, she made headlines after an appearance on Bunnie XO's podcast, where she called the famous family "disgusting" and accused them of alienating her from her kids.

Now, speaking with People, she's setting the record straight, especially after her daughter Alabama similarly made headlines for liking a post on Instagram about "deadbeat moms."

"I'm not a deadbeat mom," Shanna declared, maintaining: "I have a very close relationship with my children who are now adults, and I have been present in their lives, except during COVID lockdown." She further revealed that her kids "have both taken back what they said about me and apologized."

As for Travis, however, she did admit the two "don't speak anymore" and "don't have a relationship," but noted: "I think that's okay. I don't feel like it'll be like that forever, but I feel like right now — I think that's where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it'll change."

All in all, she emphasized: "Honestly, I just don't care about my exes at the moment. I don't care about Oscar or Travis," and though she's aware she "can't do anything without talking about it, because it's just kind of stuck with me," she is prioritizing "healing from the loss of my family and my support system, and just really trying to find out what my next move in life is."

Shanna's dad John W. Moakler III died seven months after her mom Gail Moakler also passed away, and at the time, she said: "Paparazzi were at my front door from the Kardashian media circus with Travis. It was on another level, and I didn't know how to deal."

It only exacerbated her complicated feelings about the family, but she added: "I also don't have to like the [expletive] Kardashians."

She stated: "I'm honestly sick of talking about them. As I stand here today, as a mature woman who's gone through all that... I do not give a [expletive] what anyone thinks of me anymore. I'm proud of who I am."

"I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men," she also maintained. "I'm an empty nester and turning 50, and I'm just trying to find my place in the world again without my parents or a partner."