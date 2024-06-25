Jon Voight makes rare comment about daughter Angelina Jolie and granddaughter Vivienne after their years-long estrangement

Jon Voight couldn't contain his pride as he celebrated his daughter, Angelina Jolie, and granddaughter, Vivienne, following their stellar success at the 2024 Tony Awards.

The dynamic mother-daughter duo were the driving force behind the musical The Outsiders, which took home four prestigious awards, including the coveted Best Musical.

“I’m very proud of Vivienne,” Jon, 85, shared with TMZ on Sunday. “I’m really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be.”

Angelina, 49, shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 60: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Jon continued to praise his daughter’s efforts, saying, “I’m sure Angie contributed with the actors and Angie’s a great director.”

The Oscar-winning actor also explained how Vivienne initially got Angelina involved in the production. “Vivienne read the book and then went down to see the pre-Broadway play version near San Diego. She went down four times and she said, ‘Mom, you’ve got to see this,’” he recounted.

This recent success comes amid a backdrop of a historically turbulent relationship between Jon and Angelina.

They have had periods of estrangement, notably reconnecting briefly during the filming of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001, only for Jolie to cut ties again shortly afterward. “We don’t really speak that much anymore,” Angelina told Vogue in 2002.

The strained relationship between father and daughter has been attributed to Jon's infidelity during his marriage to Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and their subsequent divorce.

Despite their reconciliation in recent years, tensions flared once more when Jon publicly criticized Angelina for her comments on Israel, calling them “lies” and defending Israel’s right to self-defense.

Amid these familial complexities, Vivienne’s participation in the Tony Awards came as a notable moment, particularly as it coincided with Father’s Day.

Vivienne’s decision to drop her father’s surname, Pitt, from her Playbill credit for The Outsiders further underscored the shifting dynamics within the family.

Upon arriving at the Lincoln Center for the Tony Awards, Angelina and Vivienne shared a joyous moment on the red carpet, posing for photos and sharing a laugh.

This appearance followed the revelation in May that Vivienne had opted to use the name Vivienne Jolie instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in The Outsiders Playbill.

This decision mirrors a similar choice made by Vivienne’s older sisters, Zahara and Shiloh who also chose to use only their mother’s surname in public.