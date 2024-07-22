Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh's 'painful' decision to drop dad Brad Pitt’s last name revealed
Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Angelina Jolie posing on the red carpet

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh's 'painful' decision to drop dad Brad Pitt’s last name revealed

Brad Pitt’s daughter follows siblings Vivienne and Zahara

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
In a surprising and emotional turn of events, Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, decided to drop her father's last name legally

This significant decision comes amid what her lawyer describes as “painful events” in her life.

Peter Levine, Shiloh’s attorney, clarified the situation in a statement, denying reports that Shiloh had taken out a newspaper ad to announce her name change.

Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,” Peter told Page Six

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

Levine emphasized the importance of accurate reporting, especially when it involves a young adult making a deeply personal decision. 

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Sholih joins siblings Zahara and Vivienne in dropping their father's name

“The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process,” he stated.

The legal notice was indeed published. Shiloh, now 18, is officially seeking to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. 

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt walk the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy© Getty
Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

She filed for the name change on her 18th birthday in May. Interestingly, that same month, fans noticed that her 16-year-old sister Vivienne was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for The Outsiders.

Brad, 60, is reportedly "aware and upset" about Shiloh’s decision to drop his last name, according to People. 

Brad Pitt has a close bond with daughter Shiloh
Brad Pitt used to have a close bond with daughter Shiloh

However, Shiloh and Vivienne are not the only Jolie-Pitt children to take such steps. 

Their sister, Zahara, 19, also dropped Pitt’s last name during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta last November. 

Brad Pitt, kids Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt and his parents arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Unbroken" at The Dolby Theatre on December 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt, kids Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt and his parents back in 2014

Additionally, Us Weekly reported in 2021 that Maddox, 22, “doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie.”

Angelina, 49, and Brad, who were declared legally single in 2019, share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. 

