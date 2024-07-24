Oprah Winfrey wows with sporty physique in lycra workout gear after transformation

Oprah Winfrey's latest appearance shows her embracing a healthy lifestyle, as she was practically glowing in workout gear. Photographs obtained by HELLO! from Backgrid saw the business mogul spending the day with friend Maria Shriver at the gym.

© AKGS Oprah stuns in workout gear

Oprah wore a pair of tight fitting patterned leggings in light teal, with a well-worn long sleeved khaki-toned shirt as she exited the gym, donning a pair of maroon sneakers. Her hair, long and wavy, looked perfectly blow dried despite her workout, and she had a healthy glow to her.

© AKGS Oprah Winfrey spends the day with Maria Shriver at the gym

Maria wasn't far behind her, donning a pair of New Balance sneakers, black leggings and a white, oversized T-shirt.

As the sporty duo left the gym, they stopped by a commercial construction project in Santa Barbara, speaking to the contractors that they appeared to be involved with, before they stopped for coffee and headed back to Oprah's Montecito estate in Maria's Range Rover.

These photos come as Oprah has faced increased speculation about her weight this year, after she showed off her own 40 lbs weight loss. Ahead of the release of her documentary, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, the 70-year-old resigned from her position on the board of WeightWatchers after nearly 10 years.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023

She explained the decision: "I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight. I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."

She had previously called drugs like Ozempic, an "easy way out", but then grew candid about her own usage of weight loss medication, as she admitted her doctor told her she would most likely always "yo-yo" because "obesity is a disease".

© Kevin Winter Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

She explained: "I've been in the storm of losing the weight, gaining it back. Losing the weight, gaining it back. What I realized when I listened to what the doctor said that you are always going to put it back on, and it's like holding your breath underwater and trying not to rise." She added: "You're always going to rise."

Oprah's weight loss journey has been long documented over the years, and she recently reflected on Joan Rivers body shaming her on live television in the 80s - and how she actually agreed with the late comedian.

"She says this to me on national television, and I accept it. I accept that I should be shamed, because how dare me, be sitting up here on The Tonight Show", Oprah said on The Jamie Kern Lima podcast.

The mogul reportedly struck up a deal with Joan to "go away and lose 15 lbs", which didn't happen: "I didn't lose the 15 lbs. I went and ate my way to another 10 lbs."