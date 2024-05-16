Celebrities who have admitted to using weight loss drugs and what they've said

In Hollywood, the conversation around wellness has taken a dramatic shift, moving from traditional diets and exercise routines to the candid discussion of weight loss medications by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

One such medication at the forefront is Ozempic, a brand name for the diabetic drug semaglutide.

Originally designed to boost insulin levels and reduce blood sugar in diabetics, this injectable medication has found a secondary use in the celebrity circuit due to its ability to slow digestion and extend feelings of fullness, leading to weight loss.

Despite its popularity, Ozempic isn't free from controversy or complications. The medication is not officially approved for weight loss and comes with a slew of potential side effects that have turned some away.

Moreover, its widespread use has led to shortages, affecting those who rely on the drug for diabetes management.

The allure of Ozempic and its counterparts like Wegovy and Mounjaro has not waned, drawing a bevy of stars who have openly shared their experiences with these drugs.

"All drugs have side effects so every high blood pressure drug, diabetic drug, has side effects, but you'd be shocked how limited the side effects are for these anti-obesity drugs and we've learned just in the past eight months how to prescribe them, how to advise patients to use them,” Dr Terry Dubrow tells HELLO!

“The key thing people need to understand is don't use bootleg compounded semaglutide (also known as Ozempic), get only the prescription because they're not using real generic Ozempic, they're using stuff made in some back alley laboratory somewhere. Don't buy it at a compound pharmacy."

Here’s what some celebrities had to say:

© Astrid Stawiarz Kelly Clarkson In a heartfelt discussion with Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly revealed her journey with weight loss medications. "My doctor chased me for like two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it,'" she shared. Despite her initial reservations due to thyroid concerns, Kelly found a medication that worked for her, aiding in sugar breakdown—a task her body struggled with. "Mine is a different one [medicine] than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," she added.



© Lou Rocco Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi has been transparent about her success with the weight loss drug Mounjaro, telling Kelly Clarkson about the significant impact it has had on her health, helping her lose the weight of "almost two people." "I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it's been really good for me," she said. "It's all the weight I've lost."

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey Long an advocate for healthy living, Oprah recently opened up about her use of weight loss drugs as a tool to manage her weight fluctuations. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like a gift," she told People. Oprah's narrative has shifted from viewing these aids as an "easy way out" to embracing them as a legitimate tool in her health arsenal.

© Chris Hyde Rebel Wilson Rebel used semaglutide temporarily to support her weight loss, primarily for fertility reasons. She highlighted the dual pressures of personal health goals and the entertainment industry's typecasting, which often preferred her at a higher weight. "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," she told The Sunday Times. "Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight," Rebel said. "People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that."

© Getty Sharon and Kelly Osbourne Both mother and daughter have navigated their own paths with weight loss drugs. Sharon disclosed losing too much weight on Ozempic, while Kelly has praised the drug's effectiveness, despite not confirming her personal use. "I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough," Sharon told Piers Morgan's podcast. "I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I'll probably put it all on again soon." "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out? Kelly told E! News "The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

© Frazer Harrison Chelsea Handler Chelsea inadvertently started on Ozempic through her anti-aging doctor and decided to stop once she became aware of the ethical implications, given the shortages affecting those with diabetes. "I didn't even know I was on it," she said on Chelsea Handler: On the Call Her Daddy podcast, adding her "anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody" "I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible," she said. "I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me."