Eva Mendes makes huge revelation — 'Don’t believe everything you think'

Eva Mendes is preparing for the release of her children's book, Desi, Mami & the Never Ending Worries. But it turns out that the story hits closer to home than readers might expect.

The mom of two took to Instagram to promote the upcoming release, as she shared a photo of herself sitting on the couch, holding a copy of the picture book as she donned a terracotta-colored polka dot dress. She captioned the photo: "Don’t believe everything you think."

© @evamendes Instagram Eva gets honest about parenting

"Whether it was the monster under my bed or the monster in my head, I’ve been an anxious nail biter all my life," she confessed, adding: "My first kid’s book Desi, Mami & the Never Ending Worries is for those who worry endlessly or who love someone that does."

Her debut picture book follows a "little girl facing endless scary worries", guided by her mother to "try different approaches to clear their minds of these never-ending worries" at bedtime. But the star made it clear that the main character wasn't the only person to struggle with worrying thoughts, as she herself is an "anxious nail biter."

© Hits Radio YouTube Photo from a video shared by Hits Radio to YouTube from an interview with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, in which he's wearing a t-shirt that reads "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," Eva Mendes' upcoming children's book.

As the mother to Esmeralda and Amada, Eva certainly understands the struggle of making sure your kids go to bed without worrying about monsters under the bed. The former actress has made it clear that she tries to approach parenting from a more conscious and mindful perspective, re-sharing ideas on Instagram that she thinks might help fellow parents.

Most recently, she re-posted a video from Doctor Shefali, aka the Conscious Parent, who said to parents: "You were dominating her when she was a child, you were controlling her because your own sense of perfectionism was ruling the dynamic", which Eva felt "really hit home" because "I once read that we're our children's 'first bullies.'"

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva Mendes stuns in summer look

"Something about that resonated with me and I think about it often. When I share these posts please know I share them because I get excited to learn and share. And as a complicated and emotional person, I'm always trying to go back to the drawing board and keep on working on myself."

She previously told followers that she encourages her children to carry on crying if they're feeling emotional, as it allows them to feel in the moment.

"I love when a friend encourages me to let it all out," she confessed. "So I do the same to my kids. I advise them to keep crying as long as they need to. So I really appreciate these posts."