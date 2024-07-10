Eva Mendes shares hilarious expectations of a family holiday with Ryan Gosling and two kids versus reality

Eva Mendes is embracing the unpredictability of summer with her signature humor and warmth.

The actress and mother of two is making the most of summer 2024, even if it's not exactly what she envisioned. On Sunday, Eva delighted her Instagram followers with a hilarious video showcasing her expectations versus reality for the season.

The video begins with a nostalgic nod to the 1994 Escada campaign featuring Yasmina Ghaury and Beverly Peele, both looking stunning in colorful swimwear against a tropical backdrop. It then cuts to Eva herself, clad in an orange sweatsuit, swinging in her backyard.

Holding a steaming cup of coffee, she spins around joyfully before nearly toppling off on the last swing. "Livin’ La Vida Mami," she captioned the playful post.

Eva, 50, is a devoted mother to her daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, whom she shares with her husband, Ryan Gosling.

"What I thought summer July vibes would be vs what they really are in real time," she continued in her caption, perfectly capturing the contrast between her glamorous expectations and the cozy reality of motherhood.

© @evamendes Instagram Eva Mendes stuns in her strapless summer dress

Despite the less-than-tropical weather, Eva affirmed her contentment with her "hot mami summer," adding, "But I wouldn’t change it for the world. Well, the weather. I’d change the weather."

The relatable post resonated with many of her followers, especially fellow mothers. One commented, "That last swing is exactly what motherhood is like," capturing the shared experience of parental chaos and joy.

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva had some fun in the youthful photoshoot

The video also offered a rare glimpse into Eva's home, revealing a beautiful backyard complete with a large wooden jungle gym that promises endless fun for her kids.

While it's unclear exactly where Eva filmed the video, it's evident that she and her family are enjoying a serene and picturesque environment, even amidst the heatwave that has gripped California.

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

Just like many other moms, Eva recently shared a peek into the contents of her bag, revealing a refreshingly down-to-earth side of her glamorous persona.

As she emptied her purse on camera, Eva pulled out a journal, a wipe for her glasses, and a bottle of water spray—about which she cryptically remarked, "I won't get into it." The star then produced some melted candy and two hairbrushes: one adorned with Disney's Moana and another featuring Belle from Beauty and the Beast, which was missing its handle.

© Instagram Eva prefers to stay out of the limelight

With a laugh, she ran the broken brush through her luxurious locks, commenting, "My kids take everything."

"This is what I'm left with, their brushes. And not even a full brush, like a half Belle brush," she said, returning the hairbrushes to her bag. "This is the metaphor, I should say, for my life right now," she added, perfectly summing up the beautiful chaos of parenting young children.