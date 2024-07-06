Eva Mendes stuns in strapless summer dress as she embraces the heat

Eva Mendes has fully embraced summer, as she regularly takes to Instagram to share her favorite looks for the season. Her latest is a scorcher.

The Hitch actress took to the photo-sharing app to show off her latest outfit, in which she dons a strapless dark purple patterned dress, with a matching headscarf as her hair was piled in a casual updo. She paired the look with statement-making pale pink earrings.

© @evamendes Instagram Eva Mendes stuns in her strapless summer dress

Eva sat down in the photo, showing off her glowing tan as she looked away candidly. She captioned the photo: "Italian summer dreamzzz".

Fans took to the comments to compliment the 50-year-old's amazing look.

© @evamendes Instagram Eva Mendes takes some time in the shade

"You are such a natural beauty! I need to learn how to do a head wrap like that! Tutorial please?!??" One fan wrote.

Another added: "This so you in all your glory!" with a number of heart emojis.

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva pouted as she looked away from the camera

A third simply said: "Gorgeous… as always."

This comes just days after she showed off her "summer face", posing with her hands pushing her hair back in the sunset photo as she wore a pink and burgundy dress with long sleeves, a pendant necklace and some hoop earrings.

© @evamendes Instagram Eva embraces the natural light

"Summer is where I live", she wrote, as she showed off her summer wardrobe. But while you'll certainly find Eva enjoying the sun, she may have forgotten her SPF.

As she previously explained in a video online, she often forgets to wear sunblock, as she did a what's in her bag video.

© @evamendes Instagram Eva is a mom of two

"Sunblock for my kids, but not for me", she said, before clarifying that she typically forgets to put any on herself. "No, I don't wear it, I try to remind myself".

"My kids take everything", she said, explaining that her children, whom she shares with Barbie actor Ryan Gosling, are her priority as she used one of their hairbrushes to go over her own locks.

"So this is what I'm left with, is their brushes. And not even a full brush, like a half Belle brush", she said as she put her daughters' hairbrushes back in her bag. "This is the metaphor, I should say, for my life right now", she said, in reference to her chaotic life as a mom of two kids - Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight.