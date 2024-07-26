Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King break silence on lesbian lover reports

Oprah Winfrey has addressed the long-standing rumors surrounding her close friendship with Gayle King.

During an appearance on Melinda French Gates’ Moments That Make Us interview series, the 70-year-old media mogul, who has been in a committed relationship with Stedman Graham for over 35 years, opened up about the deep bond she shares with Gayle, 69.

"I think we've shared pretty much everything, and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation," Oprah reflected.

"For years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it." Gayle, always quick with a quip, humorously added that she once asked Oprah to clarify their friendship on her show, joking, "It was hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night without people thinking they were together."

Oprah and Gayle have been best friends for decades, a relationship so strong and unique that it has led to endless speculation about its nature.

© Allen J. Schaben Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been close friends for years

"If we were gay, we'd tell you!" Gayle reassured viewers, dismissing the rumors with a laugh. Oprah noted that their bond is often misunderstood because people aren't accustomed to seeing such a deep, platonic connection between women.

"The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not just happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself," Oprah explained. "You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her."

© Carmen Valdes Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King during First Anniversary Celebration of "O" Magazine in 2021

The dynamic duo has always been candid about their friendship, emphasizing that there has never been any jealousy or competition between them.

"Even a hint of jealousy about anything can ruin a relationship," Oprah shared. Gayle echoed this sentiment, saying, "I just assumed everybody had a really good friend. I just assumed every woman—maybe not for men—but I just assumed every woman had at least one."

© Instagram Oprah opted for a tight pink dress for the wedding ceremony

Gayle is known for being one of the few people who can be brutally honest with Oprah, even when it comes to the small things. "In Oprah's life, everybody is always very flattering and agreeable with things that she says," she explained. "And sometimes I'll just go, 'That's just not true. Your hair does not look good.'"

Oprah has also addressed these rumors in the past. In a 2013 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," she firmly denied any romantic involvement with a woman, stating, "No, no I have not. Thank you." Three years prior, in an interview with Barbara Walters, she clarified that she is "not a lesbian" or "even kind of a lesbian." She emphasized that if she were, she would not hide it, as that is not how she lives her life.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Describing her relationship with Gayle, Oprah once said that Gayle was "the mother" she never had, "the sister everybody would want," and "the friend that everybody deserves." Gayle has also expressed frustration that some still question the nature of their relationship. "It's irritating and silly that anybody still questions it," she said on "Nightline" in 2011. "The most troubling thing is the implication that we would deny being gay, as if there's something wrong with it. That's unfair to gay people, to Stedman, to me, and to Oprah."

Back in 2006, the friends addressed the rumors in Oprah’s magazine, O. Oprah admitted, "I understand why people think we’re gay. There isn’t a definition in our culture for this kind of bond between women. So I get why people have to label it—how can you be this close without it being sexual?" They also shared that they often spoke on the phone "four times a day."

Gayle has always been clear about her admiration for Oprah, even joking, "If Oprah were a man, I would marry her." Oprah, in turn, has described their friendship as feeling "otherworldly," like it was designed by a higher power. "Whatever this friendship is, it’s been a very fun ride," she concluded.

The pair's friendship began early in their careers while working at Baltimore's WJZ station. Oprah, then an anchor, invited Gayle, who was a production assistant, to stay at her home during a snowstorm. "We became friends that first night because for the first time, I met somebody who I felt was like me," Gayle recalled. "Certainly not another Black girl."

Over the years, the two have shared countless vacations and collaborated on numerous projects. Gayle even chose Oprah as the godmother for her children, Kirby Bumpus, 38, and William Bumpus Jr., 37. Gayle has never tired of being asked about her best friend, proudly stating, "I never get sick of being asked about Oprah because I so love that she is loved the way she is. It only makes me proud."

Ultimately, Gayle has never felt overshadowed by Oprah's fame. "I see myself in her light," she said. "So anytime somebody says something about her to me, I am never offended by that ever."