Oprah Winfrey, 70, showcases tiny waist in youthful new appearance

Oprah Winfrey appears to be having more fun with fashion following her significant weight loss.

The 70-year-old looked younger than her years on Wednesday when she attended a conference in Idaho wearing an all-white outfit.

Oprah displayed her slimmed-down physique in a pair of loose-fitting cargo pants that cinched in her waist.

Elevating the look, the media mogul added a silk blouse with a high neck which she tucked into her pants for a streamlined silhouette.

Her dark hair was worn down bouncy waves and she accessorized with dark sunglasses and a white and beige trim crossbody bag.

Oprah was joined by her BFF Gayle King, 69, and media correspondent Van Jones, 55, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, which brings together the biggest names in media, finance, technology, and politics.

Oprah has lost around 40lbs after turning to an unnamed weight-loss drug to help her slim down, despite previously calling medication like Ozempic an "easy way out".

She faced backlash but stood by her decision and said that she turned to weight loss medication after her doctor told her she would most likely always "yo-yo" because "obesity is a disease".

She explained: "I've been in the storm of losing the weight, gaining it back. Losing the weight, gaining it back.

"What I realized when I listened to what the doctor said that you are always going to put it back on, and it's like holding your breath underwater and trying not to rise."

She added: "You're always going to rise." During a previous interview with People, Oprah admitted that being able to turn to weight loss medication felt like "a gift".

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she added. "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

In May, Oprah apologized for her role in promoting toxic diet culture during a three-hour WeightWatchers special broadcast live on YouTube.

During the special, Oprah candidly discussed her long-standing role within the diet industry and her commitment to changing the narrative towards body acceptance and health at every size.

"I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture. Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online," she said.

"I've been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done, and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television."

She admitted that the focus on weight had "set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold".

Oprah has been clear about her weight struggles over the years and at her heaviest, she weighed 237lbs.

She previously turned to WeightWatchers (now WW) and found success using the points-based weight loss program, however, her weight fluctuated over the years before she sought help using medication.