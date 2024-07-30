Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax rushed to hospital with head injury after crash
Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt are seen out and about on August 16© MEGA/Getty

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax rushed to hospital with head injury after bike crash

The former couple share six children

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
25 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son was involved in a crash on Monday leaving him hospitalized. 

TMZ first reported the 20-year-old crashed his e-bike into a car in Los Angeles leaving him with head injuries.

According to law enforcement, Pax rammed into the back of a vehicle as he approached a red light around rush hour. 

Pax was not wearing a crash helmet at the time and an eyewitness told the outlet that he complained of head and hip pain. 

Paramedics took him to hospital where they reportedly feared he had a brain bleed. But TMZ now says Pax is believed to be in stable condition. 

Pax Jolie-Pitt sped through the streets of LA© BACKGRID
Pax speeding through the streets of LA

Pax is regularly seen riding his bike around Los Angeles without a protective head gear. 

In California, helmet requirements differ based on the class of the e-bike and the age of the rider. But Class 3 e-bike riders are required to wear a helmet regardless of how old they are.  Pax normally rides a Talaria Sting R MX4 Electric Dirt Bike. A helmet is encouraged to reduce risk of injury. 

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt arrive at the afterparty of "The Outsiders" © getty
Angelina and Pax t arrive at the afterparty of "The Outsiders"

Pax's crash comes at a tumultuous time for the family with his sister, Shiloh, currently fighting to drop "Pitt" from her surname. 

The 18-year-old legally filed for the name change on her birthday this year. 

She will have to wait to finalize the change due to a court postponement.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Angelina Jolie posing on the red carpet© Getty
Shiloh is fighting to change her name

According to Shiloh's attorney, Peter Levine, the court was unable to complete the necessary background check before the scheduled hearing, leading to the rescheduling of the hearing to August 19.

According to multiple reports, Brad no longer has a close relationship with his six children, twins, Vivienne and Knox, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Maddox. 

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Angelina with five of her six children

Shiloh's decision to change her name seems to reflect a growing trend among her siblings. 

Vivienne, 16, was recently listed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the musical The Outsiders. 

Maddox with dad Brad Pitt, from who he is estranged now, and siblings Pax and Shiloh at the 'Unbroken' film premiere in Los Angeles in 2014© Rex
Brad is not believed to have a relationship with his children

Their sister Zahara, 19, officially dropped "Pitt" from her name during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta last November. 

Their oldest son Maddox, 22, also reportedly does not use the Pitt surname on non-legal documents, opting instead to use Jolie.

