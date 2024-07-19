Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh, 18, takes out newspaper ad to confirm name change: report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has taken the next steps to change her last name, reportedly taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times to speed up the process.

The legal notice is a requirement under California law that costs $350 and must be published within 45 days of the original filing. Shiloh, who turned 18 on May 27, filed the court documents that same week, revealing her desire to make this process as quick as possible now she can legally make her own decision.

She asked the courts to allow her to drop the name Pitt from her last name, making her legally known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

© JC Olivera Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh in 2023

Shiloh is the first of Angelina and Brad's six children to make the change official, although Vivienne, Zahara, and Maddox also omit the name Pitt from public appearances.

Vivienne, 15, was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for Broadway musical The Outsiders, where she serves as an assistant to the producer – her mom, Angelina.

© Theo Wargo Vivienne, Angelina and cast and crew accept the Best Musical award for "The Outsiders" onstage

Zahara was also reported as having introduced herself at Spelman College as “Zahara Marley Jolie” upon joining a sorority, while it has been claimed Maddox has also dropped the name Pitt.

Brad and Angelina, are parents to biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, as well as three adopted children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

© Getty Images Angelina with her six children in 2019

Their romance in 2005, and they tied the knot in 2014. But two years later, Angelina filed for divorce amid accusations of violence.

Brad and Angelina were declared legally single in 2019, although their legal battles remain far from over.

© David M. Benett Brad and Angelina have been embroiled in court proceedings since their 2016 divorce

They remain at heads over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, with Angelina's lawyers recently publicly sharing that she wanted to "end the fighting".

During their divorce they split their share and Angelina sold her share in October 2021. But the decision angered Brad, who sued her claiming that it was sold without his permission; her lawyers countered that she refused to sign the NDA he presented to her when he attempted to buy her half of the investment.