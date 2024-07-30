Fans spot tribute to Taylor Swift in Joe Alwyn's apartment – see

It's over a year since Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn split, but fans believe the Conversations with Friends actor is still holding a candle for his superstar ex-girlfriend.

In a video posted to Instagram, fans zoomed in on an embroidered door hanging in Joe's home, believing the hand-stitched trinket was created by Taylor, who is known for her love of sewing.

© Instagram The embroidered pillow seen in Joe's home

Clearly a fan of the embroidered art, Joe has shared photos of the sewing project before, posting a snap of it resting on his lap in September 2023.

© Instagram Joe Alwyn shared a photo of this stitched creation

Now hanging on his door handle, the handsewn token seems to mean a lot to Joe – and fans are convinced it was stitched by Taylor.

Did Taylor sew the gift for Joe?

34-year-old Taylor has shared several videos of herself sewing in recent months, both by hand and on a sewing machine, so there's a good chance she did create the door hanger for her ex-love. Watch her sewing below...

WATCH: Taylor Swift sewing at her home

She also sings about stitching on her latest album, The Tortured Poet's Department, on the heartbreaking track LOML.

The lyrics read: "We embroidered the memories of the time I was away, stitching, 'We were just kids, babe'," – perhaps a nod to her love of the craft.

Taylor has also been known to sew gifts for her ex-boyfriends, including a hand-stitched token for Joe Jonas and his then-wife Sophie Turner to celebrate the arrival of their first child.

She also sewed a blanket for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove.

© Instagram Taylor Swift sewed this blanket for Katy Perry's daughter

Joe and Taylor's split

While it's entirely possible Joe's door hanging is in tribute to his famous ex-girlfriend, he's unlikely to ever confirm or deny it after sharing all he planned to say on the matter during an interview with The Sunday Times Style.

"I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate."

© Christopher Polk/NBC Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for over six years

He continued: "There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that. As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now."

On how he's doing now, over a year on, Joe added: "I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good."

We're glad they're both happy!