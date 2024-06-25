Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends who are married or engaged following their split

Taylor Swift is currently more loved-up than ever with her American football boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with Swifties all over the world praying for a proposal from the NFL star.

The Eras Tour icon is seemingly smitten with the idea of marriage too, singing about it many times on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, with lyrics alluding to her desire to walk down the aisle.

TTPD isn't the first time Taylor has written about marriage, though. Her first 2008 hit Love Story spoke about dreaming of her Romeo getting down on one knee, while 2019's Lover is peppered with references to getting married, with lyrics including: "I'd marry you with paper rings," and Lover's iconic take on wedding vows: "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover."

© Getty Images Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage during the Eras Tour

We're keeping our fingers crossed that after years of writing about everlasting love, Travis is Taylor's happily ever after.

While Taylor's "long list of ex-lovers" weren't destined to be her husband, many of them have gone on to tie the knot or get engaged following the end of their romances with the superstar. Read on for a round-up of her exes who found love elsewhere….

1/ 7 © Photo: Instagram Joe Jonas Taylor and Joe dated way back in 2008, when Taylor was a country darling and Joe was a Disney superstar. They broke up after several months, and Joe went on to marry Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2019.



2/ 7 © Getty Joe Jonas' divorce Sadly, their marriage ended four years later, with September 2023 seeing the pair split. Luckily for Sophie, Taylor was there to support her, even lending the X-Men actress her apartment in New York while she navigated the divorce.



3/ 7 © Instagram Taylor Lautner Widely regarded as Taylor Swift's best ever ex, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner was Taylor's man in 2009, before she ended things between them. There's no bad blood between the two Tays, though. In fact, Taylor Lautner married another woman with his name, Taylor Dome, in 2022. The pair are close to Taylor Swift, working on the music video for I Can See You together, with Taylor Dome being a huge Swiftie herself.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Calvin Harris Taylor and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris dated for over a year from 2015, before splitting in 2016. Despite their seemingly serious relationship, very few of Taylor's songs are believed to be about her ex, though they did work together on Rihanna's megahit, This Is What You Came For. Following their split, Calvin dated several models before getting together with fellow DJ Vick Hope and proposing within weeks of their first date. They got married in September 2023 and all seems to be going well between the gorgeous pair. READ: Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's complete relationship timeline revealed



5/ 7 © Max Cisotti Tom Hiddleston Taylor and Tom enjoyed a whirlwind romance following her split from Calvin in 2016. Their flame burned bright and fast, splitting just weeks after they were first seen together, but Tom has only good things to say about Taylor. The Loki actor went on to date fellow thespian, Zawe Ashton, getting engaged in March 2022 before welcoming a baby that same summer. As far as we're aware, they're yet to tie the know. Taylor certainly approves of Zawe, with the actress attending the Eras Tour, standing in the VIP tent alongside Ellie Goulding and the Kelce brothers. READ: Taylor Swift's clear message to ex-boyfriend amid final London show



6/ 7 © Erika Goldring,getty Matty Healy 1975 frontman Matty and Taylor dated in 2023, just before she fell head over heels for Travis Kelce. Following their ill-fated romance, Matty began dating model Gabriette Bechtel in September 2023, with the duo announcing their engagement in June 2024 at a Charli XCX gig – very rock and roll.

