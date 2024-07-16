Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' secret date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce amid baby news

It's been a busy few weeks for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Not only have the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife been on an extended vacation in Europe, but they also announced they're expecting their third child.

Rather than rest ahead of the arrival of their baby, the Mahomes have been super busy, visiting Portugal and Switzerland, Spain and The Netherlands – as well as a period spent in London, attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, country star Morgan Wallen's Hyde Park show and watching the tennis at Wimbledon.

Patrick and Brittany, who announced Brittany's pregnancy this week, also made time for a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

© Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and close to Taylor Swift and ravis Kelce

Travis and Patrick are teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brittany and Taylor have grown close through their partners, with pregnant Brittany sharing photos of her and the musician cosying up.

Taylor and Brittany's date

Brittany buried the photos in a carousel of photos from her and Patrick's time in London, captioning the collection: "London & Amsterdam, a time was had."

© Instagram Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are super-close

The photos showed her and Patrick posing alongside their friends, Summitt and Miranda Hogue, who joined Taylor and Travis on their date.

One photo shows Taylor wrapping her arms around Brittany and kissing her on the cheek, while another sees Brittany hugging Taylor around the waist with their men standing proudly behind them.

Real estate mogul Summitt Hogue's photo with Taylor saw Travis protectively wrap his arms around his megastar girlfriend as she held onto his strong bicep.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis enjoyed a date night with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

While it's unclear where they went on their triple date, the six of them appeared to have a brilliant time, with Taylor donning a long summer dress for the occasion, while Travis, Patrick and Brittany went for more lowkey outfits, comprising of coordinating loose-fitting shirts and trousers.

READ: Taylor Swift's marriage talk in lyrics explored - what this means for future with Travis Kelce

Brittany and Taylor's friendship

Brittany has fast become a member of Taylor's girl squad since they met in September 2023.

© Gotham Brittany Mahomes joined Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner for dinner

The mother-of-two joined Taylor, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for dinner in New York City, and she and 34-year-old Taylor have since spent a lot of time together at Chiefs games and on double dates with their men.